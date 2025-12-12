Michael Harris Named Chair of ATA Aviation Board

Strategic Financial Leader to Drive Growth and Scale Drone Safety Networks

JOHNSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATA Aviation (ATAA) announced today the appointment of Michael Harris as chair of its board of directors. Harris, a seasoned executive in public finance and healthcare, will guide the company as it relocates its headquarters to Pennsylvania and accelerates the deployment of its drone safety infrastructure nationwide.Harris brings successful experience scaling technology companies and building public-private partnerships. He previously served as chief marketing officer at PFM Asset Management , where he led the company's growth from $122 billion to $190 billion in assets under advisement. He also led a multi-state government relations program to educate legislators on investment opportunities for state and local governments."ATAA’s medical drone delivery program is already proving its value by improving emergency response and saving lives," Harris said. “This scalable infrastructure provides affordable technology for communities to promote economic growth and airspace safety while enhancing healthcare outcomes. These Flight Information Exchange (FIX) systems feature sensors that enable real-time airspace data and coordination. They’re already proving their value across five states, and the potential for national expansion is tremendous."John Eberhardt, managing director of ATA Aviation, said Harris will provide strategic investment and operational expertise as ATAA continues its pivotal expansion phase."Michael's experience scaling operations across states while maintaining local partnerships will accelerate our mission to bring affordable drone safety infrastructure across the nation,” Eberhardt said. "He has spent his career making complex solutions accessible to government entities and communities. That's exactly what we're doing at ATAA with our FIX systems."Healthcare Innovation Expertise Strengthens Medical Drone ProgramsHarris has also held leadership roles in the healthcare industry, which will directly support ATAA's life-saving initiatives. He recently concluded 20 transformative years during multiple terms as board chair of Hamilton Health Center , one of Pennsylvania's largest Federally Qualified Community Health Centers.He previously served as founding chair of PA HealthMate, the Commonwealth's first pilot Medicaid Managed Care Program. In 2016, Harris was honored with the Apex Award in “Board Excellence and Service” by the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers (PACHC) for his leadership in the development of a “medical mall” in the South Allison Hill area of Harrisburg.This background strengthens ATAA's partnership with the Drone814 initiative, which delivers emergency medical supplies to patients within minutes, improving response times and healthcare cost savings.Pennsylvania Connections Accelerate Headquarters MoveATAA will leverage Harris’s deep regional relationships as the company relocates its headquarters from Fredericksburg, Virginia, to Richland Township in Cambria County. His involvement with finance and regional institutions were instrumental in navigating the funding process during ATAA’s recent $1.2 million investment round led by Ben Franklin Technology Partners.His current board memberships with the Rippel Foundation, a national foundation focused on finding innovative solutions to America’s most demanding health concerns, and other leading educational institutions will further strengthen these regional partnerships, contributing to workforce readiness for Pennsylvania's growing aviation technology sector.About ATA AviationATA Aviation (ATAA) specializes in developing essential flight information exchange (FIX) systems. These cost-effective solutions enable communities to safely integrate drones and advanced air mobility vehicles. ATAA has implemented systems in California, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and continues expanding to additional states. For more information, visit ataaviation.com

