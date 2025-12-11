WHISTLE, the First Leadership Platform for the Global Caribbean Diaspora, Previews at South Florida Gathering

WHISTLE founders Stacey Luces (second left) and Denise Williams (second right) pose with keynote speaker Keith Levy (left) and The Bynx Charity’s John Reid, who donated US $2,000 to the event's Hurricane relief drive.

Leaders across the Caribbean diaspora gathered for an exclusive preview of WHISTLE, the first platform aligning influence, growing wealth, and driving impact.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than sixty senior leaders from across the Caribbean diaspora and the United States gathered on December 9 for an exclusive preview of WHISTLE , the first coordinated leadership platform designed to unify Caribbean influence around shared purpose, economic power, and long-term legacy. Several attendees flew in specifically for the gathering, underscoring the urgency and relevance of this moment for a diaspora of more than 10 million people generating an estimated USD $170 billion in annual economic activity.Founded by Trinidadian-born Denise Williams and Stacey Luces, WHISTLE is shaped by decades of combined experience across multi-country operations, public systems, membership organizations, structured finance, and philanthropic initiatives.“For the first time, leaders across the diaspora showed up not just to connect, but to build with purpose. WHISTLE exists because we are done rising alone,” said Stacey Luces, WHISTLE’s Chief Purpose Officer.Keynote speaker Keith Levy, Jamaican-born and one of the most accomplished Caribbean-rooted financial executives on the global stage, emphasized the power of trust and collective action. “Capital flies as fast as trust, let’s build a future where we trust each other and move with courage,” said Levy, Chairman of JN Bank and Managing Partner of Visionario Venture Capital. Drawing on years of leading high-stakes international trading and structured finance operations, he reminded attendees that while Caribbean leaders excel individually worldwide, they rarely excel together. His call to come together in community reinforced WHISTLE’s mission.During the event, Williams and Luces also unveiled WHISTLE’s legacy initiatives: We WHISTLE With Love , the platform’s philanthropic arm, and WHISTLE Next Gen , which invests in developing the next generation of Caribbean-rooted leaders. Through these channels, WHISTLE activated targeted support for families in Jamaica affected by Hurricane Melissa, prompting several private contributions during the gathering.“Our leaders are ready for a platform that aligns influence, grows wealth, and drives collective impact,” said Denise Williams, WHISTLE’s Chief Impact Officer.In one highlight of the evening, John Reid, Canadian-born former CEO of Cable & Wireless turned business owner, presented a USD $2,000 donation on behalf of his family charity, Bynx. The contribution, along with additional member pledges, will support Breaking Healthcare Barriers (BHB), which provides medical care, pharmaceuticals, and volunteer support to Jamaican communities in need. Levy currently serves as a board member of the organisation.Attendees described the evening as a rare alignment of influence, purpose, and shared intention. Many noted that leaders at this level had never before convened with a unified mandate to build a coordinated institution for the diaspora.The preview event also marked a key milestone in WHISTLE’s global pre-launch phase. Throughout 2025, the platform will activate its membership model, expand its leadership architecture, and deepen strategic partnerships ahead of its full global launch in January 2026.WHISTLE aims to become the central institution where Caribbean-rooted leaders and their strategic partners align influence, expand economic outcomes, and drive legacy-level impact across the diaspora and the wider region.About WHISTLEWHISTLE is a private membership organization and the first coordinated leadership hub for global executives of Caribbean heritage and their strategic partners. Built to strengthen wealth, community, and legacy, WHISTLE provides a structured ecosystem where leaders move with alignment, access, and purpose.The platform connects senior operators across sectors and countries through confidential peer councils, quarterly capital forums, curated leadership gatherings, and year-round access to a global network. Members gain a high-trust environment to sharpen decisions, unlock cross-border opportunities, and accelerate long-term outcomes.WHISTLE also offers a clear value pathway for partners. By connecting directly with one of the most influential but historically under-reached segments of the global market, partners gain access to investors, decision-makers, deal flow, new markets, and a storytelling engine that amplifies their presence across a growing international footprint.The organization integrates responsibility into its model through We WHISTLE With Love, supporting communities across the Caribbean, and WHISTLE Next Gen, which strengthens the pipeline of emerging leaders.Co-founded by Denise Williams and Stacey Luces, whose combined leadership spans multi-country operations, public systems, membership communities, and philanthropic initiatives across more than 30 countries, WHISTLE is positioned to become the central institution where Caribbean-rooted leaders and partners align influence and shape long-term impact across the diaspora and the region.Contact: Denise@wewhistleglobal.com | Stacey@wewhistleglobal.com

