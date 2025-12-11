Russian River RailBikes Wins Big at Calistoga's 2025 Lighted Tractor Parade
1939 Ford 9N tractor with Santa Claus pulling the Russian River Railbikes float. Photo credit Calistoga Chamber of Commerce
Front view of our 1939 Ford 9N tractor pulling our Russian River Railbikes Float. Photo credit Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Russian River Railbikes entry in the 2025 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade, (Ranked No 4 by USA Today Best Holiday Parades), won its category, Pre-1960 tractor.
“Winning this category is such an honor for our team,” said Manly Hyde, Director at Russian River Railbikes, a subsidiary of the Golden Gate Railroad Museum. “We love participating in local events, and showcasing our 1939 Ford 9N tractor was a perfect way to celebrate both local history and the magic of the holidays.”
The entry combined vintage agricultural heritage with festive creativity, drawing enthusiastic reactions from spectators and parade judges. The float was designed to highlight Russian River Railbikes upcoming holiday attraction, PEDAL TO THE NORTH POLE, taking place December 19 and 20, 2025, with departures at 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, and 8:00 PM from Cloverdale, CA.
The event offers a family-friendly holiday railbike experience, complete with festive décor, seasonal surprises, and an unforgettable evening ride along the former NWP historic rail line. Santa will be waiting at the North Pole and hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies will be available.
Tickets and event details are available at: www.russianriverrailbikes.org
Video of our Russian River Railbikes entry in the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Lighted Tractor Parade, video courtesy of Calistoga Chamber of Commerce
