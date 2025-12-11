Russian River RailBikes Wins Big at Calistoga's 2025 Lighted Tractor Parade

1939 Ford 9N tractor with Santa Claus pulling the Russian River Railbikes float. Photo credit Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Front view of our 1939 Ford 9N tractor pulling our Russian River Railbikes Float. Photo credit Santa Rosa Press Democrat Russian River Railbikes float in the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2025

Russian River Railbikes entry in the 2025 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade, (Ranked No 4 by USA Today Best Holiday Parades), won its category, Pre-1960 tractor.

We were proud to have our Russian River Railbikes entry with a 1939 Ford 9N tractor win the pre-1960 tractor category, representing the Russian River Railbikes and the Golden Gate Railroad Museum.” — Manly Hyde

CLOVERDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Russian River RailBikes is proud to announce that its parade entry—featuring a restored 1939 Ford 9N tractor pulling a holiday-themed railbike float—has won the Pre-1960 Tractor category at the annual 2025 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade . The Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade is ranked No 4. in USA Today's 10 best Holiday Parades.“Winning this category is such an honor for our team,” said Manly Hyde, Director at Russian River Railbikes, a subsidiary of the Golden Gate Railroad Museum . “We love participating in local events, and showcasing our 1939 Ford 9N tractor was a perfect way to celebrate both local history and the magic of the holidays.”The entry combined vintage agricultural heritage with festive creativity, drawing enthusiastic reactions from spectators and parade judges. The float was designed to highlight Russian River Railbikes upcoming holiday attraction, PEDAL TO THE NORTH POLE, taking place December 19 and 20, 2025, with departures at 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, and 8:00 PM from Cloverdale, CA.The event offers a family-friendly holiday railbike experience, complete with festive décor, seasonal surprises, and an unforgettable evening ride along the former NWP historic rail line. Santa will be waiting at the North Pole and hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies will be available.Tickets and event details are available at: www.russianriverrailbikes.org For media inquiries, interviews, or photos from the parade, please contact:Manly Hyde • mhyde@ggrm.org •888-655-8950

Video of our Russian River Railbikes entry in the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Lighted Tractor Parade, video courtesy of Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.