Balfour Capital Group Appoints Moni Micah to Lead Real Estate & Mortgage Division, Strengthening Global Capital-Raising

HONG KONG, HONG KONG ISLAND, HONG KONG, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group today announced the appointment of Moni Micah as Head of the Real Estate & Mortgage Division, a strategic leadership addition designed to accelerate the firm’s global capital-raising initiatives, expand cross-border investment pipelines, and enhance institutional-grade real estate deal origination.Moni brings more than 20 years of financial markets, real estate, and entrepreneurial experience, combining quantitative analysis, market intelligence, and a global investor network. As a licensed real estate agent in the State of Florida with Signature Real Estate, he specializes in structuring international transactions and connecting capital to high-conviction real estate opportunities across multiple geographies.Moni Micah drfat for Moni appro…His earlier tenure at Sterling Trading Group, J.P. Turner & Company, GunnAllen Financial, and INTERCAP Wealth Management included leading a 25-person FX sales team, overseeing more than 30 brokers in the bond and IPO markets, and executing underwriting strategies for high-growth sectors. This background positions him uniquely to source, evaluate, and scale real-estate-backed investment products for private clients, family offices, and institutional allocators.Moni Micah drfat for Moni appro…A Direct Catalyst for Balfour’s Expansion of Real-Estate Capital ProgramsUnder Moni’s leadership, Balfour will expand its global footprint in:Cross-border real estate fundraising and syndicationInstitutional mortgage structures and income-generating strategiesPartnerships with international developers and private lendersHigh-quality deal flow across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and AsiaHis ability to combine advisory leadership with global distribution makes him a key driver of Balfour’s 2026–2030 capital-raising roadmap.Statement from Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO, Balfour Capital Group“Moni’s appointment significantly strengthens our ability to scale. Real estate remains one of the most important capital-raising channels for global investors, and his background in financial markets, international deal sourcing, and operational execution aligns perfectly with Balfour’s expansion strategy. He will play a major role in driving new inflows and unlocking institutional-grade opportunities for our global client base.”Statement from Moni Micah“We are entering one of the most attractive decades for global real estate acquisition and structured mortgage strategies. My focus is to build a platform that connects high-quality assets with sophisticated capital worldwide. Balfour’s footprint, advisory network, and research strength provide the ideal foundation to scale these initiatives rapidly.”Positioned for Investor DemandWith market volatility driving renewed demand for real-asset yields and structured credit alternatives, the expansion of Balfour’s Real Estate & Mortgage Division will support:Enhanced yield-focused products for HNW, UHNW, and institutional investorsReal-estate-backed credit solutionsScalable funding structures for international development and acquisitionNew capital partnerships across private credit, mortgage finance, and construction funding marketsMoni’s expertise strengthens Balfour’s ability to originate, structure, and distribute high-quality offerings aligned with the firm’s global asset-raising objectives.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment firm specializing in multi-asset portfolio management, real estate advisory, alternative investments, and institutional research. With operations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, the firm serves high-net-worth clients, family offices, institutions, and corporate partners seeking transparent, data-driven, and globally diversified investment solutions.

