Energy Leaders to Convene at 5th Annual Emissions Management Conference in Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th Annual Energy Emissions Management Conference will convene in Houston, Texas, on February 25-26, 2026, at the Hilton Houston Westchase, bringing together oil & gas and utility executives to navigate the rapidly shifting regulatory landscape. With new mandates from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the EU Methane Regulation (EUMR), and EPA Subpart W, the event is positioned as the essential forum for establishing audit-ready reporting frameworks and deploying next-generation mitigation technologies.Organized by the Energy Conference Network, the mission is to help companies future-proof their assets, minimize regulatory exposure, and translate complex obligations into standard operational procedure, moving beyond manual compliance toward verifiable, real-time performance."The emissions challenge is no longer a footnote” said Energy Conference Network CEO, Symon Rubens. “Our 5th Annual conference is built to transition energy leaders from reactive compliance to proactive, verifiable performance.”The two-day gathering will feature over 40 speakers and 18 curated sessions, providing attendees with deep dives into:• Navigating global and U.S. reporting frameworks for compliance advantage.• Implementing advanced emissions monitoring technologies.• Integrating emissions data into operational workflows and ESG reporting.• Preparing for Scope 3 transparency and verification protocols (e.g., EUMR).• Deploying next-gen mitigation: capture/utilization, electrification, and CCUS advancements.• Upskilling workforces and leveraging innovation for verified performance.To view the full agenda speaker list , and to register (discounts available) for the 5th Annual Energy Emissions Management Conference, please visit the official website: https://emissionstrackingandreporting.energyconferencenetwork.com/26 ________________________________________Event Hashtag: #EEMC26

