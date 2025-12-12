Business Leaders Urge Congress and EPA to Protect Clean Water Infrastructure Critical to Economic Growth

ASBN media release image urging Congress and EPA to reject coordinated rollbacks threatening clean water

90 businesses oppose PERMIT Act in Congress while ASBN urges EPA to withdraw Polluted Waters Rule—two coordinated attacks on clean water protections

Clean water isn't an environmental luxury—it's economic infrastructure. Businesses depend on predictable regulations and reliable water systems. The PERMIT Act and proposed WOTUS rule undermine both.” — Liza LaManna, Manager of Agriculture and Water Policy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN), alongside 90 business leaders nationwide, is calling on Congress to reject H.R. 3898, the “Promoting Efficient Review for Modern Infrastructure Today” (PERMIT) Act. In addition, ASBN and its members are urging the EPA to withdraw its proposed Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule—two coordinated threats to the water systems that underpin American business and community resilience.Expected on the House floor within days, the PERMIT Act would strip environmental safeguards, weaken state authority over water quality certifications, and extend pollution permits from five to ten years—allowing outdated standards to persist even as science and technology advance.Simultaneously, the EPA’s proposed WOTUS rule, aka the “Polluted Waters Rule,” published November 20 with comments due January 5, 2026, would strip federal protections from millions of acres of wetlands and seasonal streams. These waters filter drinking supplies, prevent flooding, and sustain industries from agriculture to manufacturing to tourism."Clean water isn't an environmental luxury—it's economic infrastructure," said Liza LaManna, Manager of Agriculture and Water Policy. "Businesses depend on predictable regulations and reliable water systems. The PERMIT Act and proposed WOTUS rule undermine both, creating uncertainty that threatens investment, public health, and long-term competitiveness."Clean water is foundational to economic growth and business continuity. From beverage manufacturers and breweries requiring pristine water to restaurants and food manufacturers needing stable supplies, to tourism and recreation, businesses across sectors rely on the Clean Water Act's safeguards. The combined impact of these proposals represents one of the most significant rollbacks of water protections in decades—threatening the $2.4 trillion water economy and millions of jobs. Businesses rely on stable water systems and predictable regulations to operate efficiently and meet stakeholder expectations.Combined, the Permission to Pollute Act and the proposed Polluted Water Rule represent one of the largest threats to clean water in decades.“Responsible businesses do not support deregulation that benefits polluters at the expense of communities, public health, and economic resilience,” said David Levine, Co-founder and President of ASBN. “The business case for clean water is clear. It's time Congress and the EPA listened.”Business Leaders Can Act This Week:– Call your representatives: Tell Congress businesses depend on clean, reliable water and oppose H.R. 3898– Submit EPA comments by January 5: Urge the agency to maintain science-based protections (Docket No. EPA-HQ-OW-2025-0322)– Join ASBN's collective comment: Add your business voice

