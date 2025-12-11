Reebok Work Launches Easy On, Easy Off Lightweight Work Shoes

Submit Release
Workers can now experience true lightweight flexibility at work with the Flex Trainer Work Series featuring Elevated Ease On/Off Hands-Free technology.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok Work lightweight athletic safety shoes, is excited to launch the easy on, easy off Flex Trainer Work series.

Workers can now experience true lightweight flexibility at work with the Flex Trainer Work Series featuring Elevated Ease On/Off Hands-Free technology. Take on any job with DuruFlex midsoles, anatomical flex grooves on the outsole, extra wide composite toes, and Memory Tech Massage 2.0 memory foam insoles underfoot.

This easy on, easy off athletic work package debuts in 4 men's and 3 women's models with a combination of styles and safety features. The Men's lineup features three shoes and one midcut. Both the men's and women's styles comes with models that add extra protection from the elements with the exclusive Exofuse Water Resistance and the Cushguard Internal Met Guard.

To purchase or find a retailer near you, please visit https://reebokwork.com.

For assets, technical information, and support on these new styles, please visit the Flex Trainer Work Portal: https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/gis1gsxy/FlexTrainerWorkSeriesPortal

Brent Jennings
Warson Brands
+1 877-753-2426
email us here

Reebok Work Flex Trainer Work with Elevated Ease Easy On/Easy Off

