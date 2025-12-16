Environ Energy Strengthens National Advisory Platform with Acquisition of Statistical Energy

Environ Energy Logo

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environ Energy today announced its acquisition of Statistical Energy LLC, an Ohio-based energy advisory firm known for its data-driven procurement strategies, granular risk modeling, and deep expertise helping industrial and commercial customers navigate volatile energy markets. The acquisition expands Environ’s capabilities at a moment when grid constraints, regulatory uncertainty, and price fluctuations are reshaping the way companies manage energy costs.With more than 110 years of combined industry experience, Statistical Energy manages an electric portfolio exceeding 500 million kWh and a natural gas portfolio of more than 1.5 million MCF (one thousand cubic feet). The firm specializes in hourly-level load analysis, demand response strategy, renewable energy planning, and highly defensible procurement modeling aligned with each customer’s financial risk tolerance.“Companies want clarity and confidence in a market that has become increasingly unpredictable,” said Chris Sternberg, CEO of Environ Energy. “Statistical Energy has earned a reputation for giving customers transparency, discipline, and strategies that directly support their financial and operational goals. Bringing their team into Environ strengthens the advisory capabilities our clients rely on and aligns with our commitment to rigorous, data-backed decision-making.”Statistical Energy joins a growing group of respected regional advisory firms that are now part of the Environ platform including RPM, CSD Energy Advisors, and Scioto Energy acquired in just the past year, and ten acquisitions in the past five years. Backed by 424 Capital, Environ is building a national energy advisory and energy management platform that unites energy procurement , engineering, and sustainability expertise. The company continues to integrate independent firms with strong local reputations while preserving their leadership and client relationships.For Statistical Energy clients, the acquisition provides expanded analytical resources, broader supplier intelligence, and access to a deeper bench of procurement and technical experts.“Clients come to us because we look deeper, ask harder questions, and make sure procurement decisions reflect real-world financial risk,” said Ron Cantlie, President and Partner of Statistical Energy. “Joining Environ allows us to bring even more tools, data, and market intelligence to our customers.”Co-founder and CEO Partner Michael Jackson added, “Energy markets are changing fast. Demand response events, capacity rule changes, transmission constraints, renewable integration, these trends require stronger analytics and a broader perspective. Environ gives us that scale. Our clients will see the benefit immediately.”The acquisition comes at a time when businesses across manufacturing, hospitals, commercial real estate, higher education, and other high energy consumption sectors face rising exposure to energy volatility. PJM Interconnection (PJM) has warned of tightening reserve margins, utilities are filing new riders and rate adjustments, and electrification is increasing load across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Companies are seeking advisors who can provide long-term, integrated energy management planning grounded in financial reality.“Statistical Energy enhances what we can deliver to organizations navigating this new energy landscape,” Sternberg said. “For both current clients and future partners, this acquisition signals the type of disciplined, technical, and client-focused advisory platform we are building.”About Environ EnergyEnviron Energy has been at the forefront of energy management and sustainability solutions since 1995, guiding clients toward advancement in energy-efficient buildings, clean energy buying, energy resilience, sustainability, and regulatory compliance. Environ serves some of the largest institutions and government agencies across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, education, real estate, finance, and more. Learn more at www.environenergy.com About Statistical EnergyStatistical Energy LLC is an independent energy advisory firm based in Dublin, Ohio. The firm provides data-driven electric and natural gas procurement, demand response planning, and load management services. Statistical Energy manages over 500 million kWh of electricity and 1.5 million MCF of natural gas, helping commercial and industrial customers reduce cost, manage risk, and navigate a volatile energy market.About 424 Capital424 Capital is a capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies in tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. 424 invests in, empowers, and enables companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. Visit www.424capital.com for more information.

