New Atlanta Tour Company Combines Baseball, Travel, and Fan Experiences

Grand Slam Getaways is an Atlanta-based tour company offering baseball bus trips to MLB ballparks across the U.S.

Grand Slam Getaways Offers Road Trips to Iconic Ballparks – Including Atlanta Away Games

This isn't just game tickets. These trips are full-on baseball adventures. with quality seat locations, player appearances, prizes, fun side trips, and food.” — Steve Feit

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Georgia-based travel company is giving baseball fans the chance to turn their bucket list into a road trip. Grand Slam Getaways, launching in 2026, will offer multi-day bus tours to Major League ballparks across the country — with a twist: every trip includes at least two games featuring Atlanta’s hometown team on the road.The company will debut with three themed tours departing from Atlanta, taking fans to stadiums in cities like Chicago, New York, Miami, and Pittsburgh. Along the way, guests will enjoy comfortable motorcoach travel, quality hotels, great seats to several MLB games, and appearances from former big leaguers.“These are the kind of trips I’d want to go on myself,” says Steve Feit, founder of Grand Slam Getaways. “They’re full-on baseball adventures, with quality seat locations, player appearances, prizes, fun side trips, and food. Grand Slam Getaways brings all of that together — along with the chance for real camaraderie with fellow fans.”Each itinerary includes extras like baseball trivia contests, prizes and souvenirs, and curated city experiences like nostalgic stops at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Bull Durham filming locations. Trips are designed for adults, families, retirees, and diehard baseball fans across Georgia and the Southeast.Reservations for trips are open now. Fans can visit www.GrandSlam-Getaways.com to secure their spot.Highlights of Grand Slam Getaways:• Comfortable motorcoach travel from Atlanta• Field level seats to 4–6 MLB games (depending on which tour is booked), including two Atlanta road games• Special appearances by former Major Leaguers• Side trips like the Louisville Slugger Museum and Bull Durham filming sites• Prizes, giveaways, and fan camaraderie• Quality hotel accommodations and curated city stopsAbout Grand Slam GetawaysFounded in 2025, Grand Slam Getaways is an Atlanta-based tour company offering premium baseball bus trips to MLB ballparks across the U.S. Focused on nostalgia, fan community, and comfort, the company provides multi-day travel packages that highlight iconic stadiums, road games with the hometown team, and surprise guest appearances.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.