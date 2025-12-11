HB Strategies Leaders Named to Washington’s Top Lobbyists List for 2025

Honorees represent the industry's savviest, most influential and well-connected advocates across Capitol Hill.” — The Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HB Strategies is pleased to announce that four of its leaders have been recognized on The Hill's annual Top Lobbyists list for 2025: CEO Andy Blunt , Executive Vice President of Federal Government Affairs Stacy McBride , and Managing Principals Eric Lausten and Rocky Fox.According to The Hill, the honorees were "selected from more than 1,800 nominations this year alone" and "represent the industry's savviest, most influential and well-connected advocates across Capitol Hill."The four HB Strategies leaders were recognized for their expertise in federal policy, strategic leadership, and commitment to delivering results for clients. Their work spans tax policy, regulatory affairs, legislative advocacy, and coalition building across multiple sectors and policy areas.Under Andy's leadership in his second year as CEO, HB Strategies has continued its expansion as one of the country's largest bipartisan lobbying networks, maintaining strong growth and establishing the firm as a leading voice in government affairs.Stacy brings deep experience in federal policy and oversees the firm's federal client service teams, guiding complex legislative and regulatory strategies. Eric has built a reputation for navigating diverse policy challenges and advancing client priorities across multiple issue areas, while Rocky - who has been with HB Strategies and its predecessor entities for 18 years - is known for his tireless advocacy and ability to build bipartisan support.ABOUT HB STRATEGIESEstablished in 2018 by CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley, HB Strategies operates thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains one of the nation’s largest networks of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HB Strategies Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms, while its Public Affairs practice operates from St. Louis. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

