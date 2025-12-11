Brickell Miami Residents Petition Miami Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins for a Resilient Children Park for Brickell

Brickell needs more children parks

Brickell contributes 30% of the Miami revenue base, but has only 3% of the parks

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of Brickell residents has launched a community petition calling on the City of Miami — and in particular Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins, Commissioner Damian Pardo, and the City Commission — to address the severe shortage of parks and green spaces in the Brickell neighborhood. Despite being one of Miami’s most important economic engines and contributing an estimated 30% of the city’s tax revenues, Brickell has access to only about 3% of Miami’s park space, leaving tens of thousands of families, children, and seniors underserved.

The petition urges the City to convert the small lot at 240 SE 14th Street into a resilient neighborhood park. Residents argue that the parcel — one of the last remaining open spaces in the area — is too small for a tower that would make sense from an urban‑planning, infrastructure, or livability standpoint. Instead, they believe it represents a rare opportunity to create a safe, shaded, walkable green space in a community where playgrounds and open areas are extremely limited.

Brickell is one of the densest neighborhoods in the United States, with nearly 40,000 residents living in just over one square mile. Roughly 20% of the population is under 15 or over 65 — groups that rely heavily on accessible, shaded outdoor spaces. Yet Brickell has fewer than five small parks serving tens of thousands of high‑rise households, many of which have no yards or private outdoor areas. Families who help fund Miami’s parks have almost none within a safe, short walk.

Residents emphasize that the lot at 240 SE 14th Street is uniquely positioned to serve both community needs and climate‑resilience goals. The surrounding area experiences chronic tidal and rain flooding, including king‑tide events that push water over the roadway even on clear days. The City’s Stormwater Master Plan identifies this zone for major resilience upgrades. Keeping the parcel as open, permeable space would allow the City to incorporate stormwater retention, bioswales, pump‑station capacity, and other green‑infrastructure features that reduce heat, absorb water, and strengthen long‑term protection for the neighborhood.

Supporters of the petition also highlight the economic case for a park. Downtown and Brickell together represent more than $30 billion in taxable property value, yet the neighborhood sees comparatively little reinvestment in green space. Parks are proven economic infrastructure: they raise nearby property values, attract residents and visitors, support local businesses, and help employers retain talent. A modest park in Brickell would be a small reinvestment relative to the value the neighborhood generates, with outsized benefits for livability and climate readiness.

Residents believe that advancing Mayor‑elect Eileen Higgins’ vision for expanding parks and green spaces across Miami should begin with neighborhoods like Brickell, where the imbalance between tax contribution and park access is most pronounced. Converting 240 SE 14th Street into a children’s park would demonstrate the City’s commitment to fairness, resilience, and quality of life for all Miamians.

A petition has been created to gather public support and encourage the City to act.

