PelletHeat.com Launches as Premier Online Resource for Pellet Heating Education

BROOMFIELD , CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lignetics Group, the largest residential wood pellet manufacturer in the U.S., officially announces the launch of PelletHeat.com —a new, all-in-one educational website for pellet heating. Designed to help consumers better understand the benefits of energy-efficient, renewable pellet heat, the site is a trusted source for homeowners, contractors and heating professionals.As more Americans explore sustainable home heating solutions, PelletHeat.com delivers clear, accessible information about how wood pellets and pellet stoves offer a cleaner, cost-effective alternative to traditional heating systems."PelletHeat.com is our robust response to the surging demand for sustainable pellet heating solutions," says Brett Jordan, CEO of Lignetics Group. "As homeowners increasingly prioritize cost-effective and green energy, we are committed to providing the trusted education, expert insights and community connections they need—empowering them to make confident choices and maximize the performance and savings of their pellet heating investments."What Consumers Will Find on PelletHeat.com:-Beginner Guides to Pellet Heating: Learn how pellet stoves work, how to install them and why they're ideal for homeowners.-Cost Savings Comparisons: See how heating with pellets stacks up against oil, propane, electric and natural gas heating.-Pellet Stove Tips and Troubleshooting: Get expert guidance on how to operate, maintain and troubleshoot your stove for maximum efficiency.-Sustainable Heating Insights: Explore the environmental advantages of using renewable wood pellets for home heating.-Pellet Storage and Buying Advice: Learn how to store pellets properly and where to buy top-rated pellet brands. The website also features a regularly updated Pellet Heating Blog , offering seasonal tips, how-to articles, stove maintenance advice and more."Pellet heating is becoming an increasingly popular choice for homeowners looking for a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional heating,” says Jordan. “Made from compressed sawdust and wood mill byproducts, pellets provide consistent, reliable heat and can help lower heating costs. For many homeowners, switching to pellet heat combines cost savings, environmental benefits and the comfort of modern technology.”With 35 years of experience and 29 manufacturing plants across North America, Lignetics Group is at the forefront of the pellet heating industry. Each year, Lignetics upcycles more than 5.2 billion pounds of wood residuals into high-performance heating products.To learn more about Lignetics’ new educational resource, go to PelletHeat.com.About Lignetics Group Inc.Lignetics Group Inc. is a family of brands dedicated to sustainability, producing 100% natural products by upcycling wood waste. The company’s brands include Green Supreme heating pellets, Bear Mountain BBQ pellets, densified logs and bricks, fire starters, Catalyst Pet and Feline Fresh high-performance cat litters, and small and large animal bedding. As the largest residential wood pellet manufacturer in the U.S., Lignetics boasts an annual pelleting production capacity of 2 million tons, upcycling more than 5.2 billion pounds of wood residuals in 29 mills from coast to coast.

