Gables Residential Unveils 44-Story Waterfront Multifamily Community in Vibrant Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gables Residential, a national leader in the management and development of multifamily apartment communities, is excited to announce its expansion into one of Florida’s most vibrant neighborhoods by introducing Gables Riverwalk, a distinguished community fronting the New River in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.A highly anticipated multifamily community, Gables Riverwalk high-rise tower rises 44 stories, offering 295 apartment homes, and three abundant floors of resort-inspired amenities to enhance the resident experience. The tower stands on the corner of SE 3rd Ave & North New River Drive East, in the heart of the treasured Las Olas neighborhood.This expansion represents another significant milestone in Gables Residential’s commitment to thoughtful development, exceptional service, and the art of creating places that residents can proudly call home. Jorgen Punda, Senior Vice President of Investments at Gables Residential, states, “The opening of Gables Riverwalk reflects the power of teamwork and a shared vision brought to life. We are proud to welcome residents to an exquisite community that celebrates the comfort, elegance, and service that define extraordinary Florida living—creating a place where everyone can truly feel at home.”Gables Riverwalk was developed by Gables Residential in collaboration with general contractor KAST Construction, architect Cohen Freedman Encinosa & Associates, and interiors by ID & Design International. The community welcomed their first residents in November of 2025, marking an exciting new chapter for Gables Riverwalk and the Ft. Lauderdale neighborhood. This milestone underscores the company’s dedication to providing exceptional living experiences in sought-after locations.The prime location makes this community an oasis of sophistication and convenience. Gables Riverwalk residents can enjoy a dynamic social scene with front-row seats to captivating views of the city skyline and the Las Olas riverfront. The riverwalk and the Las Olas neighborhood are within walking distance, offering easy access to eclectic dining, shopping, museums, and beautiful parks.The Gables Riverwalk tower is rooted in exceptional experiences and intentional, upscale design. Spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences offer refined, state-of-the-art features, such as:• Italian Arabescato marble backsplashes• Custom closets by Organized Living• Smart home technology• Custom frameless white oak cabinetry• White quartz countertops• 12-foot ceilingsThe seventh level of the tower is a hub for state-of-the-art wellness and relaxation, offering a dedicated yoga studio, a first-class-equipped fitness center, an infrared sauna, a salt room, and an indoor spa. Residents can also take in the vibrant neighborhood while enjoying their beautiful homes with access to lounges and outdoor amenities, including:• Sky lounge on the 44th level• Three-story outdoor lounge on the 16th level• Outdoor spa• Rooftop sun lawn• 10,000-square-foot pool deck• Outdoor movie theater“Our commitment at Gables is to create communities that feel like home from day one. Gables Riverwalk was designed to offer a community that not only delivers best-in-class living, but enhances the surrounding neighborhood with thoughtful amenities, walkability, and a strong sense of belonging. Equally important, this community reflects our commitment to wellness—prioritizing spaces and experiences that support residents’ physical, social, and emotional well-being,” states Donna Summers, President of Gables Residential Management Company.For additional information about Gables Riverwalk, visit https://gablesriverwalk.com About Gables ResidentialGables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing, and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops, and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Seattle, South Florida, Southern California, and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third-party management services in the above markets as well as in Tampa and North Florida.Gables manages approximately 28,500 apartment homes and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, training, and benefits. These achievements reflect the impact of Gables’ experienced and dedicated team members, its superior knowledge of the markets served, and its expertise in development and management. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio and services, visit http://www.gables.com

