MarketingSprint.io Launches Global Fractional CMO & Growth Sprint Agency

Marketing Sprints for Strategic Growth

Wyoming-based agency expands across LATAM and Europe, offering agile strategy, performance marketing, and AI-powered growth systems.

MarketingSprint.io was built for teams that need clarity, speed, and real results. We combine executive strategy, creative execution, and automation to help companies grow smarter and faster.” — Pilar Baigorri, CMO

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketingSprint.io, a next-generation Fractional CMO and Growth Sprint agency, announces its global launch with a model designed for organizations seeking clarity, efficiency, and measurable results. Rather than relying on traditional retainers or extended meeting cycles, the agency delivers strategic direction and hands-on execution through focused 4–6 week sprint engagements.

Operating as an external CMO unit, MarketingSprint.io integrates directly with leadership teams to resolve core marketing challenges, accelerate strategic decision-making, and build scalable growth systems. The agency unifies strategy, creative direction, performance marketing, and AI-driven automation under a streamlined, sprint-based framework.

“MarketingSprint.io was created for organizations that require clarity, speed, and tangible results—not additional layers of meetings or lengthy presentations,” said the founding team. “Our sprint model provides startups and scale-ups with the strategic alignment, execution capability, and momentum necessary to advance growth objectives.”

The MarketingSprint Model: Speed, Clarity, and Impact

● Plug-In CMO Unit: Senior marketing leadership embedded within the client’s team to refine goals, sharpen positioning, and unlock growth opportunities.

● 4–6 Week Growth Sprints: Time-bound execution cycles covering positioning, funnel development, automation, UX, messaging, and performance optimization—designed to help organizations progress rapidly with focus and confidence.

● A Lean, High-Impact Approach: No retainers, inflated teams, or traditional agency overhead. MarketingSprint.io delivers strategy and execution with precision and agility.

How It Works

Sprint Planning: Establish goals, define scope, and outline a strategic roadmap.

Agile Execution: Implement, optimize, test, and adjust initiatives in real time.

Scale or Handoff: Continue with subsequent sprints or transition to internal ownership with fully documented systems.

“We operate as a marketing brain trust—ready to integrate where needed or lead when it matters most,” added the founding team. “Our mission is to help organizations grow intelligently, efficiently, and without the limitations inherent in legacy agency models.”

A Global, Remote-First Approach

With its legal base in Wyoming and operational presence across LATAM and Europe, MarketingSprint.io reflects the modern evolution of distributed marketing leadership. The agency partners with clients across technology, education, real estate, SaaS, and service industries, supporting teams in transforming marketing into a predictable, scalable growth engine.

About MarketingSprint.io

MarketingSprint LLC is a Wyoming-registered consultancy providing Fractional CMO services, 4–6 week Growth Sprints, and Creative Lab solutions for organizations worldwide. The agency enables teams to grow more effectively through strategic clarity, creative excellence, analytics, and intelligent automation.

🔗 https://www.marketingsprint.io

📩 info@marketingsprint.io

