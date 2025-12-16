Millennium Health & Wellness Partners with GetHairMD to Deliver Advanced Hair Restoration in Las Cruces, NM

Exclusive partnership introduces AI-powered analysis, DNA-based treatments, and non-surgical solutions with 90%+ success rates to southern New Mexico.

LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millennium Health & Wellness, led by Dr. Brian R. Hesser, FNP, DC, announces a strategic partnership with GetHairMD™ to bring advanced, non-invasive hair restoration solutions to patients throughout southern New Mexico. This partnership provides residents of Las Cruces and the surrounding areas with access to personalized treatment protocols that were previously unavailable in the region.Hair loss affects more than 50% of men and 40% of women, often diminishing self-confidence and quality of life. With GetHairMD’s proprietary multi-modality treatment approach, Millennium Health & Wellness can now offer patients a comprehensive suite of solutions, including AI-powered HairMetrix™ diagnostic imaging, DNA-based personalization, prescription therapies, NeoSuite at-home solutions, and the advanced Clinical Hair Growth Laser.“Helping patients restore both function and confidence has always been at the heart of my practice,” said Dr. Hesser, founder of Millennium Health & Wellness. “Partnering with GetHairMD allows us to offer cutting-edge hair restoration with the same holistic philosophy we use in regenerative medicine, spinal decompression, and hormone optimization. We can now provide patients with real solutions that are evidence-based, non-invasive, and designed to deliver lasting results.”Patients in Las Cruces will now benefit from GetHairMD’s exclusive territory model, ensuring Millennium Health & Wellness is the sole provider of these advanced hair restoration protocols in the region. The program offers safe, convenient treatments with no downtime, affordable structures, and clinically proven success rates exceeding 90%.“Dr. Hesser’s reputation as a leader in regenerative and multidisciplinary medicine makes him an ideal partner for GetHairMD,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “His commitment to patient-centered care and proven ability to deliver innovative therapies ensure patients in Las Cruces will receive the highest level of expertise and access to our most advanced solutions.”The treatment journey begins with AI HairMetrix analysis, which provides precise imaging and real-time tracking of scalp health. This is followed by a genomic test to identify genetic predispositions to hair loss, allowing for DNA-personalized protocols. Patients then receive a combination of in-clinic treatments to treat their hair loss.This combination therapy approach addresses hair loss from multiple angles, creating an optimal environment for halting further loss, enhancing existing hair health, and stimulating new growth. Patients benefit from non-invasive procedures, minimal disruption to daily life, and results that complement or prepare for future surgical options if desired.Dr. Hesser, who has practiced in Las Cruces since 1998, is uniquely qualified for this role. A Doctor of Chiropractic Advanced Practice and Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, he is certified in pain management, regenerative medicine, and spinal decompression. Dr. Hesser offers aesthetic treatments such as weight loss and PRP therapy to help his patients look and feel their best. His multidisciplinary expertise has helped thousands of patients avoid unnecessary surgeries and dangerous medications. He brings that same philosophy of comprehensive care to hair restoration.With this partnership, Millennium Health & Wellness expands its offerings beyond regenerative medicine, spinal health, and hormone optimization to include a robust suite of hair loss solutions, cementing its role as southern New Mexico’s premier destination for integrative wellness.About Millennium Health & WellnessFounded in 1998 by Dr. Brian R. Hesser, FNP, DC, Millennium Health & Wellness provides multidisciplinary healthcare to the Las Cruces community. The practice integrates chiropractic care, regenerative medicine, physical therapy, hormone optimization, and advanced non-surgical therapies to restore health and enhance quality of life. With over 40 employees, Millennium Health & Wellness continues to serve as a regional leader in evidence-based care.For more information, please visit www.millenniumlc.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD™ is a physician-directed network with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining AI-powered diagnostic technology, DNA-based personalization, and clinically proven treatments with doctor-supervised care. With a 90%+ success rate and over 70 locations nationally, GetHairMD provides exclusive territory partnerships with leading physicians across the United States.For more information, please visit www.gethairmd.com

