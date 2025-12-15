40 Groups, Inc. Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With 83% Growth, Surpassing Projections

40 Groups, Inc. Dennis Sullivan of 40 Groups

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 40 Groups, Inc. , the national executive peer-group organization serving leaders across the financial services industry, today announced that it has exceeded its first-year growth projections by 83% as it marks the one-year anniversary of its launch. The company now enters 2026 with strong momentum and expanding demand for its Credit Union CEO, CFO, Chair, and Community Bank CEO peer groups.Over the past year, 40 Groups has convened senior executives from institutions across the country in a series of high-impact, retreat-style meetings designed to foster collaboration, strategic insight, and candid leadership dialogue. The organization credits its rapid adoption to the increasing need for confidential, high-caliber peer advisory networks in a time of significant industry transformation.“When we launched 40 Groups one year ago, we knew leaders needed a place where they could think more clearly, challenge assumptions, and learn from peers who understand their pressures firsthand,” said Dennis Sullivan, Founder & CEO of 40 Groups. “Exceeding our projections by 83% is a testament to how deeply that need is felt. We’re incredibly grateful to our members and excited for the continued growth and impact ahead in 2026.”40 Groups will expand its programs in 2026 with additional meetings, new peer-group offerings, and enhanced resources for executives seeking a trusted, forward-thinking leadership community.More information about upcoming Groups and membership opportunities can be found at www.40Groups.com About 40 Groups, Inc.40 Groups equips forward-thinking executives with the insights, relationships, and strategic clarity they need to better serve their teams, customers, and communities. Members are peer-nominated and meet in a series of two-day retreats featuring world-class thought leaders, confidential peer exchange, and actionable strategic discussion.

