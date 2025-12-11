DW Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Capstone Marketing Group

DW Capital has made a strategic investment in Capstone Marketing Group to create an integrated engagement platform physical (direct mail) and digital channels.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DW Capital, a firm committed to building disruptive, high-growth technology and data solutions, today announced a strategic investment in Capstone Marketing Group (CMG), a trusted national leader in high-quality print and direct mail services. This investment directly executes DW Capital's core thesis that the future of high-impact customer engagement lies not in a false choice between digital and physical channels, but in their intelligent and seamless integration.

“This is a pivotal moment in customer engagement,” said Derek Wang, Founder of DW Capital. “For years, we've watched the direct-mail sector consolidate, often at the expense of quality. Capstone has been a notable exception, building an impressive client base on a foundation of operational consistency and true craftsmanship. We are not just investing in a printer; we are acquiring a robust, high-trust physical delivery layer that will be integrated with our digital and AI-powered platforms, such as Taalk, to create a revolutionary closed-loop system.”

The Strategic Fit: A Hybrid Engagement Stack

The strategic partnership will merge Capstone’s established reputation for excellence with DW Capital’s technological resources to solve a critical market challenge: unlocking the full potential of physical mail by making it a measurable, non-standalone channel.

The integrated ecosystem will enable full management of the customer journey, from an initial AI-driven digital contact to a high-impact, personalized physical piece, and back to a digital touchpoint for conversion, ensuring the right message is delivered via the right channel at the right time.

Go-Forward Plan: Technology and Expansion in the Charlotte Region

The plan for the partnership is twofold:

Operational Expansion: Capstone’s operational footprint will immediately be expanded into the Greater Charlotte region. This deliberate logistical move places a key asset in one of the nation’s most critical hubs for technology, finance, dealership, and logistics, bringing it into closer proximity with DW Capital’s headquarters for tighter strategic alignment.

Technological Evolution: The investment triggers a significant technological evolution, injecting capital and technical resources to transform Capstone’s trusted operations into a next-generation, AI-powered platform. This transformation will implement intelligent workflows, data-driven targeting at scale, full automation, and real-time measurability, effectively putting a high-performance engine under Capstone's human-centric craftsmanship.

About DW Capital

DW Capital is a strategic investment firm focused on the next wave of enterprise value creation. The firm invests in future leading AI-native technology and product companies, leveraging its portfolio to transform established businesses into AI-native leaders. DW Capital is committed to building disruptive, high-growth technology and logistics solutions that redefine their industries through the intelligent application of AI, data, and strategic transformation.

About Capstone Marketing Group

Capstone Marketing Group (CMG) is a national leader in high-quality print and direct mail services. With a reputation built on operational consistency and craftsmanship, CMG serves a loyal national client base with high-impact physical marketing solutions. The company's core mission is delivering quality with expertise and care, making it an ideal partner for DW Capital's strategy to build a fully integrated, hybrid customer engagement ecosystem.

