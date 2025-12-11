SKYLINE ORTHOPEDICS OFFERS COMPREHENSIVE SPORTS MEDICINE CARE FOR ORLAND PARK ATHLETES

Skyline Orthopedics - Orthopedic Doctor Orland Park

Dr. Jon Watson leads minimally invasive treatment and prevention for sports-related injuries

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athletes and active adults in the southwest suburbs are turning to Skyline Orthopedics for expert sports medicine care under the direction of Dr. Jon Watson, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint injuries and minimally invasive procedures.Dr. Watson treats a full range of athletic injuries, from acute conditions like fractures, dislocations, and ligament tears to overuse problems such as tendonitis and joint degeneration. His care focuses not only on returning patients to activity but also on preventing future injuries through individualized treatment and training guidance.“My priority is helping people stay active for the long term, not just treating the injury but addressing why it happened,” Watson said.Conditions Treated Common injuries seen at Skyline Orthopedics include:• ACL and PCL tears• Meniscus and cartilage damage• Shoulder instability and rotator cuff tears• Patellar tendonitis and tennis elbow• Labral tears, nerve entrapment, and concussionsWatson provides care for athletes across sports — including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, tennis, and running — with injuries often affecting the knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, and foot.Treatment OptionsSkyline Orthopedics offers both non-surgical and surgical solutions. Initial care may involve physical therapy, anti-inflammatory medications, bracing, or corticosteroid injections. When surgery is required, Dr. Watson uses arthroscopic techniques to reduce recovery time.Procedures include:• ACL reconstruction• Rotator cuff and tendon repair• Shoulder stabilization• Hip and knee arthroscopy• Cartilage restoration and fracture fixationFocus on PreventionWatson also works closely with patients to reduce injury risk through education on proper training progression, conditioning, equipment use, and sport-specific techniques. His prevention strategies are tailored for each athlete’s level and activity.Credentials and ExperienceDr. Watson has experience in treating athletes at the youth, college, and professional levels, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. He earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago, completed his orthopedic residency at the same institution (serving as chief resident), and trained in shoulder and sports medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.He is a member of several national organizations, including:• American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS)• American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM)• Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA)• American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS)About Skyline OrthopedicsSkyline Orthopedics, located at 10811 W. 143rd St., Suite 150, Orland Park, Illinois, provides comprehensive orthopedic care including diagnostics, injections, arthroscopy, and rehabilitation. Patients receive coordinated treatment in one location with a focus on recovery, mobility, and performance.

