Red Knot Capital Acquires Wicklander-Zulawski: Global Leader in Investigative Interviewing; Dave Thompson, CFI Named CEO

Red Knot Capital announced its acquisition of Wicklander-Zulawski the global authority in ethical investigative interviewing, and corporate advisory services.

WZ’s legacy is unmatched,” said Nate Frazier, CFI, Founder and CEO of Red Knot Capital. “Doug and Dave created the gold standard. Shane and Wayne have protected it with integrity and discipline.” — Nate Frazier

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Knot Capital has acquired Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates (WZ), the global authority in ethical, non-confrontational investigative interviewing, enterprise risk education, and corporate advisory services. The acquisition positions WZ to accelerate digital learning, modernize psychological protocols, and strengthen the Certified Forensic Interviewer (CFI) certification for professionals across retail, law enforcement, and key private-sector industries such as hospitality, gaming, and food service.Red Knot is an advanced operating platform that builds and scales businesses by embedding directly with leadership, strengthening operations, and creating long-term enterprise value. With deep operating experience and a track record leading multi-billion-dollar retail organizations, Red Knot will support WZ’s next phase of expansion and global relevance.Founders Reinforce Mission and Support TransitionWZ was founded in 1982 by Douglas Wicklander, CFI, and David Zulawski, CFI, who pioneered a research-driven, ethical approach to investigative interviewing that is now the global standard.“Our mission was always to elevate the interviewing profession and protect the truth through ethical, research-driven practices,” said founders Doug Wicklander and Dave Zulawski. “We are confident the team leading WZ forward understands that responsibility and will expand its reach, tools, and impact for the next generation of practitioners.”Shane Sturman, CFI, added, “This transition ensures WZ is positioned to serve agencies and organizations at a scale we could not have achieved otherwise. We are fully aligned on preserving our core principles and advancing ethical interviewing worldwide.”Frazier Affirms Commitment to Legacy and Future“WZ’s legacy is unmatched,” said Nate Frazier, CFI, Founder and CEO of Red Knot Capital. “Doug and Dave created the gold standard. Shane and Wayne have protected it with integrity and discipline. We are honored to build on what they created and invest in the future of ethical interviewing.”Trusted Across Public and Private SectorsWZ delivers more than 500 programs each year to government agencies and private sector organizations. About 70 percent of annual revenue comes from recurring clients who rely on mandatory certification requirements tied to the WZ system. They return because it delivers consistent, measurable results, strengthens decision making, reduces operational risk, and protects their employees, officers, and mission objectives.Leadership Transition: Thompson Named CEOAs part of the acquisition, Dave Thompson, CFI, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Thompson has been the driving force behind modernizing the WZ system and leading advancements in interviewing psychology, digital learning, and practitioner development.“Dave has been the catalyst for advancing the Wicklander-Zulawski system,” said Frazier. “He has ensured our practitioners are the most prepared professionals in the world.”Thompson will lead global expansion across in-person seminars, virtual classrooms, and on-demand learning while preserving the ethical guardrails that distinguish WZ from traditional interrogation methods.Frazier’s Background Strengthens Operator-Led ModelFrazier brings a blend of frontline investigative experience and executive leadership uncommon in the training and enterprise risk industry. His career spans Board and CEO roles in private equity backed companies and global operations leadership, including serving as Global Chief Operating Officer at GNC. He began his career as a Floor Detective at Target and later led international loss prevention at Abercrombie and Fitch, followed by senior leadership roles at Helzberg Diamonds and Mattress Firm.Commitment to IAI/CFIs and the Future of Ethical InterviewingUnder Red Knot ownership, WZ will prioritize scaling the international CFI community through the International Association of Interviewers (IAI), expanding digital and blended-learning programs, enhancing documentation and compliance capabilities, pursuing global partnerships, and investing in research that reduces false confession risk and supports trauma-informed, non-coercive interviewing techniques.Thompson and Frazier will be hosting an invite-only CFI session shortly to discuss modernization priorities and the roadmap for future certification enhancements.About Wicklander-Zulawski & AssociatesWicklander-Zulawski & Associates (WZ) serves government agencies and private-sector clients worldwide, operates the International Association of Interviewers (IAI), and administers the Certified Forensic Interviewer (CFI) credential. WZ is recognized globally for its ethical interviewing frameworks, instructor-led seminars, virtual programs, and on-demand learning.Learn more at www.w-z.com About Red Knot CapitalRed Knot Capital is an operator-led private equity firm focused on transforming exceptional businesses into market leaders through hands-on operational support, strategic guidance, and commercial execution. Red Knot specializes in retail consumer services, and mission-critical training sectors.Learn more at www.redknotcapital.com Media ContactW-Z Communicationsinfo@w-z.com

