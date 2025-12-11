Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm Announces Annual Coat Drive Donation to NVFS’ SERVE Campus in Manassas
Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm Annual community program provides winter coats to families in Northern Virginia
The 500 Coat Drive began several years ago after firm leadership learned of the ongoing regional need for winter clothing. That information prompted the creation of a recurring initiative that continues each year due to the steady demand for cold-weather essentials across Northern Virginia.
The program reflects the firm’s broader commitment to community support, consistent with its work assisting individuals following car accidents, dog bites, and other injuries. Staff members note that both efforts focus on helping people during challenging circumstances.
SERVE was selected as this year’s donation recipient because of its longstanding presence in Greater Prince William County and its role in assisting families through shelter, food distribution, and support programs. Members of the firm referenced prior volunteer involvement with SERVE as a factor in the decision.
“The need for warm coats is real, and this program first began simply from the desire to help,” said Jim Parrish, CEO & Founding Attorney of Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm. “It is meaningful to know these coats will be used by families who need them. Each year, it is encouraging to see community members participate and to witness the response from the SERVE team when we deliver the bags of donated items.”
SERVE, according to its publicly available information, supports thousands of individuals annually. The coats delivered through the drive are expected to be distributed throughout the winter season.
The firm indicated that it intends to continue the program in future years and may explore opportunities to increase the number of coats collected if community participation grows. Appreciation was extended to all residents who donated this season.
More information about the 500 Coat Drive and the firm’s community initiatives is available at https://www.theparrishlawfirm.com/about-us/community-programs/ .
- About Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm
Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm is based in Manassas, VA, and represents individuals in personal injury matters, including car accident and dog bite cases, throughout Northern Virginia. The growing firm participates in local outreach programs and public education efforts that support community needs.
