Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm Announces Annual Coat Drive Donation to NVFS’ SERVE Campus in Manassas

Jim and Mindi Parrish, with Annual Coat Drive Donation Logo Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm Jim Parrish collecting coats for 500-Coat Drive Program

Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm Annual community program provides winter coats to families in Northern Virginia

We hope this program brings relief, warmth, and smiles to the faces of the families helped.” — Jim Parrish

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm, a Virginia personal injury law firm serving Manassas, Fairfax, Leesburg, and Prince William County, has completed its annual 500 Coat Drive, an initiative that collects new and gently used winter coats for local residents. This year’s donation was delivered to Northern Virginia Family Service’s SERVE Campus, a community resource providing shelter and emergency services.The 500 Coat Drive began several years ago after firm leadership learned of the ongoing regional need for winter clothing. That information prompted the creation of a recurring initiative that continues each year due to the steady demand for cold-weather essentials across Northern Virginia.The program reflects the firm’s broader commitment to community support, consistent with its work assisting individuals following car accidents dog bites , and other injuries. Staff members note that both efforts focus on helping people during challenging circumstances.SERVE was selected as this year’s donation recipient because of its longstanding presence in Greater Prince William County and its role in assisting families through shelter, food distribution, and support programs. Members of the firm referenced prior volunteer involvement with SERVE as a factor in the decision.“The need for warm coats is real, and this program first began simply from the desire to help,” said Jim Parrish , CEO & Founding Attorney of Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm. “It is meaningful to know these coats will be used by families who need them. Each year, it is encouraging to see community members participate and to witness the response from the SERVE team when we deliver the bags of donated items.”SERVE, according to its publicly available information, supports thousands of individuals annually. The coats delivered through the drive are expected to be distributed throughout the winter season.The firm indicated that it intends to continue the program in future years and may explore opportunities to increase the number of coats collected if community participation grows. Appreciation was extended to all residents who donated this season.More information about the 500 Coat Drive and the firm’s community initiatives is available at https://www.theparrishlawfirm.com/about-us/community-programs/ - About Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law FirmParrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm is based in Manassas, VA, and represents individuals in personal injury matters, including car accident and dog bite cases, throughout Northern Virginia. The growing firm participates in local outreach programs and public education efforts that support community needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.