ATLANTA - The State Board of Pardons and Paroles will conduct a clemency meeting December 16, 2025, for condemned inmate Stacey Ian Humphreys.

An execution order from the Superior Court of Cobb County opened a time period of December 17, 2025, to December 24, 2025, for the Georgia Department of Corrections to carry out the execution of Humphreys. The Georgia Department of Corrections has scheduled the execution for December 17, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

At the December 16th meeting, the Georgia Parole Board Members will hear testimony for or against clemency for Humphreys. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Following the meeting, the Board may commute the death sentence to a life sentence with or without the possibility of parole, issue a stay or deny clemency. In Georgia, only the Parole Board may grant executive clemency to a condemned inmate.

Humphreys was convicted of the 2003 murders of Cindy Williams and Lori Brown in Cobb County.

On Sept. 25, 2007, Humphreys was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and kidnapping with bodily injury.

The Georgia Parole Board meeting will be held at the Board’s central office located at 2 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, S.E., Atlanta, Georgia, 30334. It is anticipated that the meeting will be closed as authorized by O.C.G.A. § 50-14-3 (a)(2). No public comment will be taken at this meeting, and no other business will be conducted.

A photo opportunity will be afforded to the media prior to the meeting being closed. After being cleared by building security on the plaza level, media should check in with credentials by 8:45 a.m. in the Board’s public reception office, West Tower 4th Floor, Room 430. Media may wait at a designated location until the conclusion of the meeting to interview those appearing before the Board if they choose to grant interviews.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 404-657-9450.