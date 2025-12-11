STEVEN J. THORNTON, MD NAMED TO D MAGAZINE’S BEST DOCTORS IN DALLAS FOR 2025

Steven J. Thornton, MD

Orthopedic surgeon recognized for leadership in joint preservation and sports medicine

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven J. Thornton, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at Texas Orthopaedic Associates, has been named to D Magazine’s 2025 list of Best Doctors in Dallas. The honor highlights his expertise in complex joint procedures and strong reputation among peers.Dr. Thornton, who holds a Certificate of Added Qualification (CAQ) in sports medicine, specializes in minimally invasive surgery of the shoulder, knee, hip, and elbow. He frequently performs revision ACL reconstruction, meniscal root repair, superior capsular reconstruction (SCR), rotator cuff repair, hip arthroscopy, and tendon procedures for conditions like tennis elbow.“This recognition is meaningful because it comes from other physicians who understand the demands of this work,” Thornton said. “We focus on accurate diagnoses, evidence-based treatment plans, and helping patients return to the activities that matter to them.”The D Magazine list is compiled through peer nominations and an independent panel review. Fewer than 7% of Dallas-area doctors were selected in 2025, based on clinical skill, communication, and professional integrity.Dr. Thornton treats patients ranging from athletes to individuals aiming to avoid joint replacement. His diagnostic approach includes high-resolution MRI, ultrasound, and in-office arthroscopy. He also offers biologic and regenerative therapies as part of joint preservation strategies.Fast Facts:•Named to D Magazine’s Best Doctors in Dallas, 2025 CAQ-certified in sports medicine ; fellowship-trained in arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery•Performs advanced procedures including SCR, hip arthroscopy, and revision ACL reconstructionAbout Texas Orthopaedic AssociatesTexas Orthopaedic Associates is a Dallas-based orthopedic group offering surgical and non-surgical care for joint, spine, and sports injuries across North Texas.

