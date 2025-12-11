iVerify Closes 2025 With Strong Partner Momentum and Product Innovation

iVerify logo

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND AND NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVerify, the leader in advanced mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions delivered a strong quarter of partnerships, integrations and product innovations to arm security teams against threats that are increasingly targeting mobile devices. With smishing now affecting 76% of businesses1 and sophisticated threat actors, from nation-states to cybercriminal groups including Scattered Spider, actively exploiting global telecom networks, the latest enhancements make enterprise-grade mobile protection more accessible than ever.Historically, enterprise-grade mobile threat hunting has required high-friction workflows, typically involving a one-time pairing process or requesting users to manually upload diagnostic files like sysdiagnose. Any friction in the data collection creates headaches for end users and gaps for security teams. iVerify's latest product updates eliminate these barriers entirely, ensuring actionable telemetry data needed for threat detection can now be collected without requiring the device to be in paired mode or any other end-user interaction.In addition to unpaired telemetry, device enrollment is now also zero touch for iOS and Android, through upgrades to the VPN that allow it to be used as a per-app VPN rather than only as a global VPN. This means the VPN can be associated with just the iVerify app without disabling any global VPN already in use. Enhanced Location Insights capabilities now flag when devices connect from high-risk regions, addressing emerging threats like fraudulent remote IT workers using stolen identities.The company also announced a first-of-its-kind integration with Cloudflare that allows iVerify customer devices to automatically use Cloudflare’s Zero Trust DNS filtering without additional setup, as well as a mobile threat integration with Microsoft Intune, turning real-time mobile threat detections into smarter conditional access decisions. The Intune integration follows an expansion of device policy capabilities giving customers greater flexibility in aligning with internal security policies.In addition, iVerify added FTI Consulting to its partner roster to deliver advanced mobile threat detection and response capabilities to organizations worldwide. Through this partnership, FTI’s cybersecurity experts can now integrate iVerify’s mobile EDR to identify and respond to sophisticated mobile malware and spyware attacks in real time.“Mobile has become the soft underbelly of enterprise security, the most consequential and least defended endpoint in the stack," said Rocky Cole, co-founder and COO of iVerify. "We've detected everything from Pegasus to nation-state actors compromising businesses and political campaigns, threats that legacy mobile security tools miss entirely because they're still relying on jailbreak detection we haven't seen in a remote exploit chain in three years. These updates make it possible to deploy real mobile threat hunting at scale, giving security teams the visibility they've been missing.”All product enhancements are available now. For more information or to request a demo, visit iverify.io/contact About iVerifyiVerify is a pioneer in mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, providing advanced protection against the real threats mobile devices face. The company's comprehensive security platform safeguards organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations, and breaches resulting from credential theft. iVerify's solutions span from consumer to enterprise and government sectors, offering both privacy-focused BYOD protection and enterprise-grade security capabilities to ensure every device in the workplace is secure.For more information, please visit: www.iverify.io 1 According to a 2024 report from Keepnet

