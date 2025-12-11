Lounge Lizard Releases New Guide: ‘How to Create an Effective Social Media Marketing Strategy for 2026’

Lounge Lizard Logo Lounge Lizard’s new guide, “How to Create an Effective Social Media Marketing Strategy for 2026,” gives brands a modern, data-driven roadmap for building goal-focused social media programs.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a leading web design and digital marketing agency , announced the release of its new guide, “ How to Create an Effective Social Media Marketing Strategy for 2026 .” This resource provides a practical, modern framework for building a goal-driven social strategy that aligns with how platforms are evolving, video-first feeds, AI-personalized discovery, creator-led content, and integrated social commerce.The guide outlines how brands can move beyond vanity metrics and build a strategy anchored to business outcomes, emphasizing measurable goals, AI-powered audience research, community building, short-form video execution, and smarter optimization across both organic and paid social.“Social media in 2026 is the connective tissue between discovery, community, and revenue,” said Sharon Sexton-Braun, Co-Owner of Lounge Lizard. “This framework is designed to help brands build a documented plan that’s agile, data-driven, and built for recommendation-driven feeds, where saves, shares, comments, watch time, and real engagement matter more than follower counts.”What the guide coversLounge Lizard’s 2026 strategy framework highlights key shifts shaping performance across major platforms, including:- Goal-first planning tied to revenue, leads, and engagement quality (not just growth metrics)- AI-powered research and social listening to understand audience sentiment, emerging trends, and micro-communities- Video-first and interactive content systems optimized for short-form and ephemeral formats- Creator partnerships (micro- and nano-creators) to scale trust, UGC, and conversion, especially for social commerce- Discovery optimization for social search, voice, and AI assistants using keyword-rich hooks, captions, and on-screen text- Social commerce execution, including best practices for TikTok Shop, shoppable posts, bundles, and live shopping- Always-on competitive analysis paired with flexible content calendars and continuous testing“As platforms become more automated and AI-personalized, brands need a strategy that balances performance with authenticity, and they need measurement they can trust,” said Ken Braun, Co-Owner of Lounge Lizard. “Our approach connects social to the full digital ecosystem, SEO, email, paid media, web personalization, and secure analytics, so teams can translate attention into outcomes while protecting their brand and customer experience.”Read the complete guide at: https://www.loungelizard.com/blog/how-to-create-an-effective-social-media-marketing-strategy/ ###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency with over 25 years in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.