Alexium International Announces Acquisition of Microtek Laboratories from CAVU Group

GREER, SC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alexium International Group Limited ASX:AJX , “Alexium”), a leader in advanced phase-change material (PCM) systems and flame-retardant (FR) chemistries, today announced its acquisition of Microtek Laboratories (“Microtek”) from CAVU Group in exchange for shares in Alexium. The acquisition significantly expands Alexium’s thermal-management platform and includes Microtek’s full microencapsulation and PCM business, including the associated intellectual property. Microtek’s temperature-controlled packaging division (Adaptek™) is excluded from the transaction and remains under CAVU Group ownership. All Microtek products will continue to be manufactured in Dayton, OH and will be integrated into Alexium’s offerings without interruption.The acquisition brings together two of the industry’s most established innovators in microencapsulation and PCM chemistry. Integrating Microtek’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, formulations, and decades of encapsulation expertise into Alexium’s vertically integrated U.S. operations enhances domestic production capability, strengthens supply-chain resiliency, and expands the combined technology portfolio.The combined manufacturing capacity positions the unified business to deliver stronger manufacturing continuity, improved lead times, and greater control over quality and scale for customers of both companies.“Bringing Microtek’s microencapsulation and PCM technologies—and their manufacturing facilities—into the Alexium family accelerates our ability to deliver high-performance cooling solutions with unmatched reliability,” said Billy Blackburn, CEO of Alexium International. “This acquisition broadens our technical capabilities and meaningfully strengthens our U.S. supply chain, benefiting both Microtek and Alexium customers with greater stability, responsiveness, and scalability. We intend to continue operations in Dayton and to serve Microtek’s existing customer base without any interruption.Microtek Laboratories has long been recognized as a pioneer in microencapsulated PCM technologies, serving markets including bedding, apparel, building materials, and industrial applications. Its processes, formulations, IP, and flagship NexTek™ and Micronalproduct lines complement Alexium’s existing portfolio, including BioCool, Alexicool, DelCool™, AlexiShield, and Eclipsys, creating a more comprehensive platform for foam, textile, and specialty-materials manufacturers.“Alexium is an outstanding strategic fit for Microtek’s PCM and encapsulation business,” said Tim Riazzi of CAVU Group. “Their U.S. manufacturing strength, technical depth, and customer-centric approach ensure Microtek’s technologies will continue to grow, scale, and deliver value to the markets we’ve served for more than three decades.”Together, the company will operate with expanded capacity and broader innovation pathways, offering significant advantages to formulators purchasing microcapsules as intermediates as well as manufacturers sourcing finished PCMs and flame-retardant solutions. The combined product breadth and unified R&D roadmap create a stronger foundation for next-generation microencapsulation and comfort technologies.Going forward, all commercial operations, sales, and go-to-market activities for the combined entity will be conducted under the Alexium International entity. It remains business as usual for all Microtek customers: every Microtek PCM and microencapsulation product remains fully available, now supported by Alexium’s expanded U.S. manufacturing footprint with enhanced supply stability, and dedicated customer support team. For more information, contact info@alexiuminternational.com.About Alexium International Group LimitedAlexium International is a chemical innovator specializing in advanced phase-change materials (PCMs), microencapsulation technologies, thermal-management coatings, and flame-retardant systems for foam, textiles, and specialty materials.About Microtek LaboratoriesMicrotek Laboratories is a pioneer in the development and production of microencapsulated phase-change materials, offering award-winning PCM technologies and encapsulation science for thermal-management applications across multiple industries.About CAVU GroupCAVU Group is a diversified manufacturing and technology group focused on building category-leading businesses across packaging, thermal-management, and engineered-materials markets.

