Cullman Unveils World’s Largest Walk-On Christmas Arch, Topping Dresden’s Famous Schwibbogen

CULLMAN, AL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the unveiling of the world’s largest walk-on Christmas arch, the small Southern city of Cullman, Alabama is rapidly emerging as one of America’s most dynamic and compelling holiday market destinations.The City of Cullman unveiled a record-breaking architectural landmark on November 20, 2025, as part of the rapidly expanding Cullman Christkindlmarkt . Standing 20 feet 4 inches tall and spanning an extraordinary 47 feet 5 inches wide, the newwalk-on Christmas arch surpasses the scale of Dresden’s famed Schwibbogen — a marquee attraction in a city internationally recognized as the birthplace of Germany’s Christmas-market traditions.This announcement positions Cullman's Christkindlmarkt among the most significant holiday markets in the United States, blending ambitious craftsmanship, cultural authenticity, and immersive design in a manner rarely seen outside Europe.Commissioned by Mayor Woody Jacobs and the Cullman City Council, the arch was constructed by CPRST under the project leadership of John Caples, David Caples, and Kyle Clark, with engineering led by Erica York. The structural steel — which also forms theelevated walkway allowing guests panoramic views of the market — was fabricated by Apel Machine, while CPRST craftsmen built the wooden façade. The handcrafted figurines and candles adorning the arch were crafted and imported from Erzgebirgische Holzkunst Gahlenz, the same German artisans who produced Cullman’s iconic Christmas pyramid.As a city founded by German settlers, Cullman has long embraced the traditions and symbols that define European Christmas markets. Leaders emphasized that this new structure honors those traditions while creating a uniquely American expression of them.“Dresden’s Schwibbogen is a beloved symbol of German Christmas culture,” said Nathan Anderson, Executive Director of CPRST. “Creating an arch that pays tribute to that history while giving families here an experience that once required international travel is something our entire team is incredibly proud of. This piece reflects Cullman’s ingenuity, pride, hard work, and creativity, and it will serve our community for generations.”Placed at the south entrance of Depot Park, the arch serves as the signature feature of the market’s newest expansion. Visitor growth continues to accelerate at historic levels, with projections topping 400,000 attendees this season and an anticipated $35 million in direct economic impact.“It has been incredible to watch Cullman’s Christkindlmarkt grow and evolve over the past few years,” said City Council member and Tourism Chair, David Moss Jr. “What began as a small event celebrating our German heritage has quickly become a major attraction for our community. With the addition of the new Christmas Arch, we are seeing that excitement reach a whole new level. Families want their friends and relatives from out of town to experience it with them, and many are already planning their holiday visits around the market’s schedule. I truly believe this will become an annual tradition for our community as families gather in Cullman each year to celebrate Christmas together, with the arch becoming a landmark they look forward to sharing.”Mayor Woody Jacobs highlighted the cultural importance of the project. “This arch is more than a structure — it’s a symbol of who we are,” Mayor Jacobs said. “It honors our founding heritage, strengthens our downtown, and creates a sense of wonder for every family who visits the Christkindlmarkt. I’m grateful for the extraordinary work of our CPRST team and the shared vision that made this possible.”To emphasize the national significance of Cullman’s achievement, Anderson added: “Across the country, communities are rediscovering the joy of European-style Christmas markets. Cullman is not only participating in that movement — we’re helping define what it can look like in the United States.”Schwibbogen arches have been central to German Christmas celebrations since the 1700s, representing light, hope, and community during winter months. By creating the world's largest walk-on interpretation of this tradition, Cullman offers American audiences a rare cultural experience previously available only in Europe.The arch will return annually as a permanent feature of the Christkindlmarkt, joining the 40-foot Christmas pyramid, life-sized advent calendar, ice rink, and a robust marketplace ofinternational vendors.As interest in European-style Christmas markets surges across the United States, Cullman’s Christkindlmarkt is setting a new standard for scale, authenticity, and architectural ambition.The market is open throughout the holiday season, offering authentic food, artisan goods, live entertainment, and cultural experiences for visitors of all ages. For schedules, vendor lists, and travel information, visit CullmanChristkindlmarkt.com.Press kit:202025

