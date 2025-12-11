Influential Women Profiles Shaylee Gibbs: Friends University PR Manager Inspiring Through Narrative and Connection

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging Storytelling and Community Engagement in Public RelationsShaylee Gibbs, a dynamic Public Relations and Communications Specialist, is making significant strides in the world of storytelling and community engagement. A proud Texas native, Shaylee is now based in Kansas, where she serves as the Public Relations Manager at Friends University in Wichita. With a Bachelor of Arts in Writing and Editing from Sterling College, earned in 2024, Shaylee has dedicated her career to crafting narratives that resonate and foster connections within the community.Throughout her academic journey, Shaylee exemplified her passion for storytelling, balancing a demanding course load with leadership roles. As Head Editor for The Observer and a member of the women’s soccer team, she honed her skills in both writing and teamwork, laying a solid foundation for her career in public relations. Currently, her role at Friends University allows her to leverage her expertise in creating compelling content and strategic communications that elevate the university’s brand.In her capacity as Public Relations Manager, Shaylee has been instrumental in producing Focus Magazine, the university’s alumni publication, where she regularly shares inspiring stories that celebrate the achievements and experiences of the university community. Her work skillfully bridges the gap between storytelling and marketing, ensuring that diverse audiences are connected to the heart of the institution through engaging narratives.Shaylee credits her success to a genuine passion for connecting with others through storytelling and thoughtful communication, coupled with a steadfast commitment to listening carefully and ensuring every detail is precise. Her love for writing and dedication to sharing meaningful stories fuel her continuous growth and pursuit of publishing opportunities. Throughout her journey, Shaylee has been guided by influential mentors, including Holly Schmidt, who introduced her to the worlds of PR and higher education, and Rachel Millard at Friends University, whose support has been instrumental in her development within the higher education sector. Both mentors have played a pivotal role in shaping her career and professional perspective.Reflecting on her experience, Shaylee recalls a pivotal piece of advice from a high school teacher who advised her to “always keep moving.” This mantra serves as a guiding principle in her life and career.“There should never be a moment in your life where you are not doing something,” Shaylee reflects. “And as critical as that sounds, it doesn’t mean you drive yourself into the ground. Rather, my teacher meant that there are never enough excuses in the world to keep someone from being the best they can be. Whether you’re taking an online class, attending a social event, or stopping to pick up coffee for others, everything and anything has to mean growth. Because essentially, when you dictate all this meaning in your life, it makes your life meaningful.”For young women entering higher education and aspiring to careers in public relations, Shaylee emphasizes the importance of relationship-building. She encourages them to engage directly with students, faculty, staff, and alumni, highlighting that “relations is in the name of the job.” This personal commitment to connection not only enriches one’s work but also underscores the value of collaboration and community.Guided by the core values of integrity and dedication, Shaylee takes pride in producing meaningful work, highlighted by the publication of her novel The Sin and The Boy in July 2023 and her ongoing role in producing the Friends University alumni magazine each semester. Beyond her professional accomplishments, she is an avid reader with a continually expanding personal library, drawing inspiration from diverse genres—including fantasy, non-fiction, self-help, and poetry—which consistently nurtures her creativity and personal growth.Shaylee Gibbs is not only a public relations expert but also a community connector, always seeking new ways to inspire those around her. She looks forward to connecting with others who share her passion for storytelling, strategic outreach, or simply a good cup of coffee.Learn More about Shaylee Gibbs:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shaylee-gibbs or through her profile on Friends University’s website, https://www.friends.edu/staff/shaylee-gibbs/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

