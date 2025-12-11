Jsquared Interior Staging & Design Wins Four IAHSP® Awards and RESA® Most Influential Honor for 2025

Richmond’s leading luxury staging firm earns top national awards for design excellence, client care, leadership, and industry influence.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, Richmond’s leading luxury home staging and design firm specializing in high-end real estate presentation, has been recognized with four major honors at the 2025 Best of the Best Awards hosted by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP): Industry Leadership, Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence.In addition to this award sweep, Jsquared also earned the 2025 Most Influential Stager distinction from the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA) in July 2025 — a nationally respected honor acknowledging professionals who are shaping the direction and standards of the home-staging industry. These accolades build on the firm’s legacy of innovation and leadership since its founding in 2011, underscoring nearly 15 years of trusted service, design excellence, and measurable market impact.The 2025 awards highlight a year marked by outstanding momentum for Jsquared, including weekly appearances on NBC12, where Johnathan H. Miller, Founder & CEO, serves as the station’s Lifestyle Expert, sharing practical design insight and seasonal styling guidance with viewers across Central Virginia. Additionally, Miller presented at national events in Dallas on vacation-rental design strategy and at High Point Market on pricing and professional practice. The firm also launched Gallery 1906, its art and design gallery, with a feature exhibition in partnership with Sycamore Real Estate. Alongside this growth, Jsquared continued to expand its signature Ready-Set-Sold® staging model, helping agents accelerate sales, strengthen offers, and elevate listing perception.“These awards matter to us because they reflect both industry recognition and client experience,” said Johnathan Miller, Founder & CEO. “Great staging isn’t just about furniture — it’s about emotional impact. It’s about helping buyers instantly connect to a home. To be recognized for leadership, excellence, and client care all in one year is incredibly meaningful and a powerful affirmation of that mission.”Jon Miller, President | CFO, added, “Our growth has always been intentional — premium service, strategic design, and measurable results for our partners. These honors validate the systems we’ve refined over more than a decade and the trust clients continue to place in us.”With elevated furnishings, modern scale, refined palettes, and emotional storytelling, Jsquared has shaped how Richmond homes are staged, photographed, and brought to market. The firm’s portfolio spans multimillion-dollar listings, curated vacation rentals, architectural interiors, and integrated art experiences — all contributing to shifts in buyer perception and market demand. Since 2011, Jsquared has built a reputation for reliability, creativity, and consistent results across Central Virginia.For homeowners, sellers, and Realtors in the Richmond area, Jsquared is now booking staging and design consultations. For design enthusiasts, national followers, and out-of-market viewers, follow our socials below for ongoing design tips, project reveals, staging education, and behind-the-scenes updates. This is Ready-Set-Sold— elevated.Founded in 2011, Jsquared Interior Staging & Design is Richmond’s premier luxury home staging and design firm, specializing in high-end real-estate presentation, vacation-rental design, curated interiors, and bespoke art collaborations. Known for its elevated aesthetic, strategic staging methodology, and television-featured expertise, the firm helps listings stand out, sell faster, and command stronger offers. Jsquared serves Richmond, Henrico, Glen Allen, Short Pump, Midlothian, Chesterfield, and the greater Central Virginia region.

