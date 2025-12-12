Apolonia Smiles Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Pflugerville, TX

Apolonia Smiles in Pflugerville, TX

New Dentist in Pflugerville Opens with Family-Focused Dental Care and Advanced Technology

PFLUGERVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apolonia Smiles , a leading dental office in Pflugerville , TX, celebrated its official grand opening on December 4th in collaboration with the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon-cutting event attracted local officials, business leaders, and residents who came to experience the launch of a practice built to elevate dental care in Pflugerville through diagnostic accuracy, cutting-edge technology, and a strong focus on patient comfort and clinical excellence.Dr. Hussam Asker , DDS, principal clinician and University of Michigan alumnus, spoke at the event and thanked the community for its support in establishing Apolonia Smiles. “Pflugerville continues to rank as one of the best places to live in the United States,” Dr. Asker said. “Opening Apolonia Smiles here gives us the opportunity to improve dental healthcare by combining proven clinical methods with modern technology, delivering high-quality, accessible oral health services to local families.”The ceremony highlighted a family legacy in dentistry, as Dr. Asker was joined by his parents, including his father, who has practiced dentistry for 39 years. This multi-generational connection emphasized a tradition of expertise now integrated into a modern dental office in Pflugerville. Visitors toured the facility, which includes eight advanced treatment rooms, a sterilization center that meets CDC and OSHA standards, and a consultation area designed for detailed treatment discussions and patient education.Conveniently located near the Wells Branch communities and Falcon Pointe, Apolonia Smiles uses digital radiography that reduces radiation exposure by up to 90 percent, intra-oral scanners for accurate impression-free restorations, and advanced digital scanning for precise treatment planning. Dr. Asker shared his excitement about incorporating artificial intelligence into daily care. “With all the innovation happening in dentistry today, it is an exciting time to provide patient care,” he said. “We now have powerful tools to improve treatment outcomes, from 3D scanning and AI-powered digital X-ray analysis that detect cavities and bone loss more accurately, to 3D-printed surgical guides that make implant dentistry in Central Texas easier, more predictable, and less invasive, as well as better patient communication through online portals and tele-dentistry.”Dr. Asker reflected on how rapidly the profession has evolved. “When I began my studies at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2017, leading experts and innovators from around the world frequently visited the campus to discuss emerging technologies, many of which were still in development or merely conceptual,” Dr. Asker recalled. “Eight years later, those same innovations have become integral to everyday practice—from significant advances in computer-aided design and 3D printing to the application of artificial intelligence in X-ray analysis. It’s remarkable to see how quickly the field has advanced, and I am deeply grateful to be part of that progress.”Apolonia Smiles provides a comprehensive range of dental services for families in Pflugerville, Austin, Hutto, Manor, and Round Rock. Its offerings include routine teeth cleanings and exams, dental sealants, Invisalignclear aligners, implant dentistry using guided surgery and 3D-printed templates for precise results, and a variety of cosmetic treatments such as porcelain veneers, crowns, composite bonding, and professional teeth whitening.Dr. Asker stressed the importance of prevention. “Preventive dental care is the foundation of lasting oral health,” he explained. “By using AI-enhanced diagnostics and early intervention, we help patients of all ages avoid complex issues and maintain healthy smiles for life.”The practice operates Monday through Friday with extended hours to fit busy schedules and offers same-day emergency appointments. Apolonia Smiles accepts major PPO plans, including Delta Dental, Guardian, UnitedHealthcare, MetLife, Cigna, and Aetna, and supports flexible financing with Cherry payments, installment options, and an in-house membership plan. The plan covers two cleanings, exams, X-rays, and up to 50% discounts on additional services, making high-quality dental care in Pflugerville accessible to everyone.Chamber ambassadors welcomed the new practice, congratulated the team on its opening, and expressed their continued support for local small businesses, promising that the Chamber will always be there when needed.The practice is now welcoming new patients and offering convenient online scheduling through its website. Patients can easily book appointments, explore available services, and learn more about the team at Apolonia Smiles by visiting Apoloniasmiles.com

