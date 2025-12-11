Demand for Reliable Energy Fuels Growth in Biogas and Renewable Natural Gas Market

Appalachian manufacturers can leverage existing expertise to supply needed components, new report finds.

The biogas and renewable natural gas industries are innovating and growing to meet the demand for reliable 24/7 energy. Appalachian manufacturers are ready to meet the needs of this expanding market.”” — Petra Mitchell, President and CEO of Catalyst Connection

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biogas is a renewable source of energy derived from anaerobic digesters, including landfill gas and wastewater treatment recovery systems, that can be refined into renewable natural gas (RNG). The industry has received bipartisan support as a way to advance new energy production and bolster the agricultural sector. A new report from the Energy & Manufacturing in Appalachia (EMA) initiative explores how Appalachian manufacturers can supply components, materials, and technologies to support this growing industry.The EMA initiative is led by Catalyst Connection , southwestern Pennsylvania’s economic development organization, along with the following regional partners: Alliance for Manufacturing and Technology (AMT), Innovative Manufacturers Center, Magnet, Manufacturers Resource Center, MANTEC, Maryland MEP, Northeastern PA IRC, Northwestern PA IRC, Reimagine Appalachia, and West Virginia University.“The biogas and renewable natural gas industries are innovating and growing to meet the demand for reliable 24/7 energy,” said Petra Mitchell, President and CEO of Catalyst Connection. “Appalachian manufacturers have long supplied the nation’s energy producers and are ready to meet the needs of this expanding market.”Renewed Interest in Biogas DevelopmentThe U.S. biogas industry was valued at $6.08 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $7.34 billion by 2030. The U.S. RNG market, valued at $1.76 billion in 2024, is expected to more than double to $3.79 billion by 2030. More than 2,500 biogas sites currently operate nationwide, with the potential for up to 17,000 additional facilities that could host biogas or RNG projects.In recent years, new federal and state incentives have received bipartisan support, strengthening investor confidence in biogas and RNG projects. The “Inflation Reduction Act”, signed by President Biden, expanded biogas tax incentives, and the “Big Beautiful Bill”, signed by President Trump, continued this support. These factors, combined with innovations in sensor technology and data analytics, are improving system efficiency and reinvigorating an already mature market.Biogas Production PotentialWhile competition with low-cost natural gas and other renewables like wind energy remains a challenge, biogas and RNG projects offer co-benefits, including waste reduction, fertilizer recovery, and local job creation. The three primary methods of producing biogas are:• Biodigesters take organic waste, such as manure or food waste, and break it down using microbes in an oxygen-free (anaerobic) process, often on farms or municipal collection facilities.• Landfill gas recovery systems capture biogas produced by decomposing waste in landfills.• Wastewater treatment systems capture the organic material from sewage systems to produce biogas in a biodigester.To produce RNG, the biogas must be filtered to remove impurities and ensure it is 96-98% methane to be pipeline-ready. The International Energy Agency estimates that biogas and RNG production could help offset up to 10% of North America’s natural gas demand.Manufacturing and Supply Chain OpportunitiesEMA’s Natural Gas: Biogas and RNG report identifies opportunities for manufacturers to produce and supply key components, including:• Digester tanks and lagoon covers to contain the slurry and biogas.• Compressors, pumps, and piping used in gas collection and upgrading.• Combined heat and power (CHP) generators for onsite energy production.• Sensors and control systems to optimize biogas output and safety.• Membrane separators and pressure swing absorbers for upgrading biogas to RNG quality.Many of the components are the same, or similar to, those used in the oil and gas industry, supply chains that Appalachian manufacturers already have expertise in serving.About Catalyst ConnectionCatalyst Connection is a southwestern Pennsylvania economic development organization dedicated to serving manufacturers. For more than 35 years, Catalyst has operated with a focus on powering potential through delivering technical assistance and management consulting services and developing long-standing partnerships across the region. Catalyst maintains a deeply held commitment to modernizing manufacturing and enabling opportunity across business enterprises, individuals, and throughout communities.Catalyst Connection is supported, in part, by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP). As such, we are an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (IRC) and the MEP National Network in southwestern Pennsylvania.About the Energy & Manufacturing in Appalachia InitiativeThe Energy & Manufacturing in Appalachia (EMA) initiative provides technical assistance and business support to small and medium manufacturers and enterprises in 156 counties of Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia seeking to expand business, production, and jobs in the energy supply chains or to be more energy efficient.

