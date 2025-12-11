Jeanine Castagna Recognized by Influential Women as a Dedicated Special Education Teacher

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Students with Autism and Advancing Inclusive Education in Yonkers Public SchoolsYonkers, New York – Jeanine Castagna, MPS, a passionate Special Education Teacher at Yonkers Public Schools, has been making significant strides in the education sector by effectively leading a K-2 autism class tailored for students requiring moderate to high support. She develops individualized, multi-modal curriculum frameworks that integrate Next Generation Learning Standards, Unique Learning Systems, and IEP goals while incorporating visual supports, American Sign Language, music, and hands-on activities to ensure every child’s individual learning needs are met.With a strong educational background that includes a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing and a Master of Professional Studies in Early Childhood Education and Special Education from Manhattanville University, Jeanine has cultivated a rich skill set. As a participant in the Castle Scholars Honors Program, she not only excelled academically but also took on leadership roles, serving as president of the Manhattanville Valiant Access Club and participating in various arts organizations. Her diverse experience encompasses early intervention, preschool special education, ABA therapy, and adaptive swim instruction, enhancing her ability to connect with students of all abilities. At Swim Angelfish, Jeanine became a certified Swim Whisperers instructor, teaching children and adults—including those with autism, Down syndrome, anxiety, and trauma—through inclusive swim methodologies.In recognition of her efforts, Jeanine was awarded the YSEPTA Spirit Award in 2025, a testament to her dedication and impact in the community. Reflecting on her journey, she credits her mother for her success, sharing a personal story of resilience. Diagnosed with autism at a young age, Jeanine was told by doctors that she would not be able to speak—a prediction her mother defied by providing unwavering support and advocacy. Furthermore, she acknowledges the guidance of her mentor, Special Education Teacher Christine Fara, who has played a pivotal role in her growth within Yonkers Public Schools.Jeanine believes in the importance of focusing on what one can control, a piece of career advice that has helped her navigate the challenges of the ever-evolving education landscape. To young women considering a career in teaching, she advises, “Pace yourself. Teaching is such a rewarding career, but it’s also demanding. With the nationwide teacher shortage, you have the opportunity to find the school that’s the right fit for you—don’t be afraid to take the time to make that choice.”Outside of her professional commitments, Jeanine is an active volunteer and community leader. She has coached youth cheerleading and established a community service program at Manhattanville that utilized dance and creative expression to engage children from underserved communities.Maintaining a healthy work-life balance, Jeanine enjoys reading and staying physically active, currently training for Hyrox. These pursuits not only keep her grounded but also recharge her so she can provide her best to her students each day.Jeanine Castagna is a passionate, versatile educator who views education as a powerful tool for empowerment and societal change. Her unwavering commitment to her students and their diverse needs continues to inspire and foster an environment where all children can succeed.Learn More about Jeanine Castagna:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jeanine-castagna Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

