Internationally-Successful Thermahood® Highlights Affordable New Years Home Improvement Amid Rising Costs

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As costs of living skyrocket, many homeowners are viewing typical home renovation as out of their reach, with do-it-yourself methods becoming increasingly popular. Ireland-based Thermahood, creators of a globally-successful DIY hood for recessed lighting, is spotlighting support for convenience, quality, and safety through the continued expansion of their company across the U.S. in the New Year.

“Tailoring your home to your needs should never require breaking the bank, especially for needs as necessary as warmth, electricity, and air quality,” expressed Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden. “We designed our hoods to address a variety of homeowner concerns, all while prioritizing the use of construction-grade materials, accessibility, and low costs for high returns.”

Released last year in the United States following immense success across Ireland, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Thermahood is a flame-retardant, DIY-ready hood for recessed lighting derived from Boden’s years in the construction, engineering, and drywall sectors. When placed behind the lights in the attic, the hoods create an air-tight seal that closes gaps, preventing air from escaping indoors while reducing risk of condensation and mold formation, improving air quality in the home through reduced airflow, improving insulation, lowering risks of fire, cutting down noise, and preventing insects and rodents from infiltrating homes. Designed to be fitted quickly and easily, the hoods require little to no maintenance after installation, immediately targeting homeowner woes.

According to a recent report by Persistence Market Research, “The global DIY home improvement market size is likely to be valued at US$800 billion in 2025. It is expected to reach US$1,400.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, driven by increasing consumer interest in home renovation and cost-effective solutions,” with North America alone accounting for 48.7% due to its strong DIY culture.

Additionally, one of Thermahood’s key priorities is cutting down energy usage, a reality connected to climate change and exacerbated by cracks in recessed lights in millions of homes. As reported by Utility Dive, overall electricity prices in the U.S. are expected to worsen, with the cause linked to fuel costs, the development of data centers, and cryptocurrency mining facilities.

“It breaks my heart to see so many families struggling due to costs they had no say in,” added Boden. “Protecting yourself and your family is a necessity, and we are proud of the progress we have made to provide an international solution anyone can not only purchase, but install with ease. We look forward to the continued growth of our U.S. platform in 2026.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with a 10 pack costing $99.99 (less than $10 per hood). For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

Thermahood was also featured on nationally syndicated series Coffee With America (CWA): https://vimeo.com/coffeewithamerica/review/1123543965/1d63db9cea

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.

