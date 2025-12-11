Former Eyewear Executive Reveals the Billionaire Mindset Behind Extraordinary Success in New Business Fable

10 Things I Learned from the Billionaire is a Business Fable, distilling Calvin Schwartz's 25 years of learning from his boss, a leader who mentored Schwartz. Kirkus Star Awarded Author Calvin Barry Schwartz announces his new book, 10 Things I Learned from the Billionaire. The Billionaire taught Calvin how to build a brand, a reputation, and a legacy.

ROBERTSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After spending a quarter-century inside one of the world’s most influential eyewear companies, Calvin Barry Schwartz is finally opening the door to the lessons, mindsets, and behind-the-scenes insights he learned from the billionaire who mentored him. His new business fable, Ten Things I Learned from the Billionaire, offers a rare look at the psychology of elite leadership and the deeply personal transformation that shaped his rise from overwhelmed salesman to trusted advisor.

Part memoir, part masterclass, the book follows a young Calvin as he struggles with burnout and self-doubt despite finishing first in the nation in sales. Everything changes when the company’s enigmatic billionaire founder takes notice. In a series of unexpected conversations held in boardrooms, a manufacturing plant, and late-night cafés, Calvin learns ten unconventional lessons that challenge everything he thought he knew about success, discipline, and influence.

Across its pages, readers witness both the strategic mechanics of high-level performance and the human journey of a man learning to reinvent himself in real time. The lessons cover the full spectrum of leadership: the four types of social selling that turn strangers into allies, the 10x repetition rule that makes any principle stick, how to walk into any room already knowing what matters, and why failure is non-negotiable tuition for meaningful growth.

“These lessons weren’t academic; they were lived and observed up close,” Schwartz said. “I wrote this book to show readers what truly drives great leaders: discipline, humility, and the courage to unlearn everything holding you back. The greatest wealth is clarity of mind.”

Readers give the book five stars for its blend of storytelling, strategy, and personal insight.

“Sharp, heartfelt, and filled with wisdom you can use the same day you read it.” Jack F.

“Feels like a private conversation with a mentor who actually tells you the truth.” Maria L.

Ten Things I Learned from the Billionaire is now available on Amazon in Kindle Unlimited, Kindle Direct, and Paperback formats. More than a business book, it’s a guide to thinking, acting, and leading with intention in a world that rewards speed over depth and noise over substance.

ABOUT CALVIN SCHWARTZ

Calvin Barry Schwartz is a New Jersey author, former Rutgers University lecturer, and host of the global podcast Conversations with Calvin: We the SpecIEs, featuring over 600 interviews across six continents. After 25 years as a regional manager for an international eyewear company, working closely with one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, he transitioned to writing and interviewing changemakers around the world. His Kirkus Star–winning novel There’s a Tortoise in My Hair established him as a storyteller known for emotional depth, curiosity, and meaningful insight.

