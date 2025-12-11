Representatives Rulli, Stanton, and Pappas Introduce Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act of 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Representatives Rulli, Stanton, and Pappas Introduce Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act of 2025Bipartisan legislation strengthens Medicaid nursing services and expands access to in-home careRepresentatives Michael Rulli (R-OH-6), Greg Stanton (D-AZ-4), and Chris Pappas (D-NH-1) introduced the Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act of 2025 this week. This bipartisan legislation is the House companion to Senate Bill 1920 , which was introduced earlier this year by Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH).The measure modernizes Medicaid’s approach to continuous skilled (private duty) nursing, ensuring that individuals with complex medical needs, many of them children, can access consistent, high-quality care in their homes and communities.The Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act of 2025 was developed with input from the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) and the National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance), leading national organizations representing skilled and in-home care providers. The legislation modernizes outdated Medicaid policies, improves oversight, and establishes consistent quality standards to ensure families who rely on continuous skilled nursing services can access the care they need in their homes.“This bill is a game-changer for Medicaid patients who depend on skilled nursing at home,” said Jason Lee, CEO of HCAOA. “By updating outdated regulations and establishing national quality standards, we can make sure that patients receive the care they need, when and where they need it. Our members are grateful for the bipartisan leadership of Representatives Rulli, Stanton, and Pappas, along with Senators Tillis and Hassan, for championing this important issue.”"The Alliance is proud to support the Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act and commends Representatives Rulli, Stanton, and Pappas for their leadership," said Dr. Steve Landers, CEO of the Alliance. "Medicaid beneficiaries deserve the highest quality care, and this legislation takes critical steps to ensure they receive it by modernizing the continuous skilled nursing benefit, establishing clear standards for provider participation, and implementing robust quality measures."Summary of LegislationThe Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act of 2025 directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to work collaboratively with providers, state Medicaid agencies, and patient advocates to establish national quality standards for continuous skilled nursing services. These updates will improve oversight, ensure consistent quality, and reduce unnecessary administrative barriers.The bill includes:• Terminology Modernization: Updates the definition of private duty nursing to “continuous skilled nursing services” to reflect the needs of patients requiring extended skilled nursing care.• National Quality Standards: Requires HHS to convene a working group to develop national standards for continuous skilled nursing services.• Medicaid Coverage Clarity: Ensures Medicaid providers are not subject to Medicare home health agency participation conditions, reducing regulatory burdens and improving access to care.• Home and Community-Based Services Inclusion: Expands Medicaid’s home and community-based services (HCBS) waiver program to include continuous skilled nursing care.• Quality Measure Updates: Directs HHS to update and maintain quality measures for Medicaid-covered skilled nursing services.Together, these improvements will strengthen program integrity, expand access to qualified nurses, and deliver greater stability for families who depend on continuous skilled nursing care.###About the Home Care Association of AmericaFounded in 2002, HCAOA represents more than 4,500 home care agencies across the United States that provide skilled, personal, and companion care to help older adults and individuals with disabilities live independently at home. Member agencies employ hundreds of thousands of caregivers nationwide and provide services that are both cost-effective and person-centered.About the National Alliance for Care at HomeThe National Alliance for Care at Home represents a unified voice for providers delivering high-quality, person-centered healthcare to individuals wherever they call home. Alliance members range from small rural agencies to large national companies, serving more than 4 million patients through a workforce of over 1 million professionals.For more information, please contact:Eric ReinarmanVP of Government RelationsHCAOAeric@hcaoa.org305-542-5749Hannah KristanCommunications ManagerThe Alliancecommunications@allianceforcareathome.org202-355-1647

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.