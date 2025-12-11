Golf Trip Junkie Launches St. George Golf Packages Just in Time for the Winter Holiday Season

Black Desert Golf Course Wolf Creek Golf Course The Ledges Golf Course

Golf Trip Junkie’s St. George Golf Packages offer personalized stay‑and‑play vacations, making the perfect holiday gift for golf enthusiasts and travel lovers

As the winter holiday season approaches, more people are looking for gifts that go beyond traditional items and create lasting memories.” — Sean Petersen

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf Trip Junkie, a premier golf travel expert platform, has announced the launch of its new St. George Golf Packages , offering curated stay‑and‑play golf vacation experiences perfect for holiday gifting. With the winter season upon us and holiday gift ideas in high demand, the new packages present an engaging and unforgettable option for golf enthusiasts and travel lovers alike.The St. George Golf Packages offer travelers customizable golf vacations set against the striking desert-rock landscapes of St. George, Utah, and the surrounding area. These packages include tee times at renowned courses such as Black Desert Golf Course, The Ledges, Sand Hollow, Copper Rock, and Wolf Creek, with multiple lodging and itinerary options to suit solo travelers, couples, and groups.Golf tourism continues to grow as a robust segment of the travel industry. The global golf sports tourism market is projected to maintain steady expansion, with millions of golf trips taken annually and a notable percentage involving multi‑day resort stays. Participation in golf tourism reflects sustained interest in experiential travel, especially among leisure travelers seeking outdoor and active holiday experiences.“As the winter holiday season approaches, more people are looking for gifts that go beyond traditional items and create lasting memories,” said Sean Petersen, Founder of Golf Trip Junkie. “Our St. George Golf Packages are tailored to deliver extraordinary experiences on world‑class courses, while also providing the perfect gift for golfers who crave adventure, scenic beauty, and camaraderie.”The packages are fully customizable, allowing travelers to plan the number of rounds, accommodations, and extras like group outings or specialty golf events. This level of personalization makes the St. George offerings an ideal present for both seasoned golfers and those who are newer to the sport.Golf’s widespread appeal has broadened in recent years, with participation rising across diverse age groups and demographics and driving demand for travel experiences focused on sport, exploration, and leisure.Whether it’s a surprise holiday gift, a winter getaway, or a special trip with friends and family, Golf Trip Junkie's newest packages aim to create unforgettable memories on some of the Southwest’s most beautiful courses.

