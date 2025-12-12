THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE Podcast Sets Date For Season 3 Premiere Thursday December 18, 2025

We are thrilled to be back for season 3, the emails and messages we are getting from viewers and listeners have been amazing, they are telling us how much the show inspires them” — Eve Richards, Host of The Discovery Pod with Eve

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress. Producer, star of Sony Pictures film " A LINE OF FIRE " and Podcast host, Eve Richards returns to host the 3rd season of her popular podcast “ THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE is a entertainment podcast that focuses on Film, TV, Music, Business and Health with many Celebrity guests each week, from film, tv, fashion, business. www.thediscoverypodwitheve.com The Season 3 Premiere will take place at noon (PST) on December 18, 2025And a new episode will drop each Thursday at Noon.Co-Hosting this season of the show will be Actor/Producer Tony Blass, Actress Joan Powers, Actress/Director Kathy Kolla, Jessica Lee from Deal or No Deal, Broadway and film star Grace Field, R&B Historian Tyrone Dubose, Melissa Neice Smith from The Dream and others.Celebrity guests for season three include: David A. R. White, Shalini Vadhera, Heather Marianna, Larry Namer, Vincent De Paul, Hillary Cohen, Irene Michaels, Jennifer Murphy, Zina Wilde, Jackie Dallas, Dani Ke’lly, Anne Fundner, Stanley Livingston, Kathy Garver, among many others.Season 3 focuses on resilience, among other topics.The podcast can be heard everywhere Podcasts are available including Apple, Speaker, Spotify, IHeart radio, Google, Amazon/Audible, cast box, Deezer, Podcast Addict, and Podchaser to name a few, and can be see weekly on YouTube at The Discovery Pod with Eve channel.Roger Neal returns as Executive Producer for season 3

