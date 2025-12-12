Global Beverage Cans Market to Reach USD 72,787 Million by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 4.7%

Beverage Cans Market

Beverage Cans Market will rise from USD 46,007 million in 2025 to USD 72,787 million by 2035, registering a steady CAGR of 4.7%.

With the market climbing from USD 46,007 million in 2025 to USD 72,787 million by 2035 at a 4.7% CAGR, beverage cans continue to redefine sustainable packaging.” — IntelMarketResearch

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to increased consumption of ready-to-drink beverages, growing sustainability commitments, and the quick adoption of recyclable aluminium packaging, global beverage cans market was valued USD 46,007 million by 2025. The market is further projected to grow to USD 72,787 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.Soft drinks, energy drinks and also alcoholic beverages, and even functional nutrition drinks are all undergoing brand strategy changes due to the trend toward lightweight, recyclable, and environmentally friendly beverage formats.➣ 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/583/global-beverage-cans-forecast 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐬:➢ 100% Recyclable➢ Chill more Quickly➢ Convenient and Portable➢ Large, printable surface area➢ Range of sizes, shapes and also decoration options➢ Most recycled beverage package in the world➢ Complete barrier against light and oxygen➢ Aluminum and steel are the most valuable of all major recycled materials𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓:🔹𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱, Ball Corporation announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Benepack's beverage can manufacturing businesses in Europe consisting of its two production facilities in Belgium and Hungary. Benepack is a regional producer of aluminum beverage cans serving both international and local customers across Western and Eastern Europe.🔹𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱, Craft Beverage Warehouse, a digital printing expert for Fortune 500, mid-sized, and developing canned beverage companies, has been acquired by TricorBraun. According to reports, the acquisition will strengthen TricorBraun's position in the North American beverage packaging industry and increase its capacity for digital printing and beverage packaging.𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗺• Strong consumer preference for eco-friendly and recyclable packaging• Growth in RTD beverages, including cocktails, coffees, teas, and plant-based drinks• Expansion of craft beer, energy drink, and sparkling water categories• Shift toward premium branding, supported by modern printing and custom can formats• Increasing global beverage consumption across developing economies• Growing retailer emphasis on lightweight, stackable, and tamper-resistant packaging𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭🔸Ardagh Group🔸Ball Corporation🔸CAN-PACK🔸CPMC Holdings🔸Crown Holdings🔸Orora🔸Massilly Group🔸Silgan Holdings🔸Envases GroupInnovation in lightweight can bodies, digital printing, smart coatings, resealable lids, and customized formats catered to changing beverage categories is being accelerated by these players.➢ 𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/global-beverage-cans-forecast-583 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:• Aluminum• Steel(Aluminum is expected to hold the major share in the target market growth due to sustainability, consumer preference, and strong recycling infrastructure)𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:• Carbonated Soft Drinks• Alcoholic Beverages• Fruit & Vegetable Juices• Others(Carbonated Soft Drinks sector is anticipated to dominate the aimed market due to their mass-market reach, widespread distribution channels, and consistent consumer preference for canned fizzy beverages)➢ 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗯 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/583/global-beverage-cans-forecast 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:1. Accurate market size forecasts through 2032 by material, beverage type, format, and region2. Deep comparative insights on aluminum vs. steel beverage cans3. Detailed analysis of competitive strategies, innovations, and product portfolios4. Demand mapping across beverages, breweries, packaging companies, and RTD startups5. Evaluation of sustainability initiatives and their market implications6. Country-level insights for major economies across North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA7. Strategic recommendations for manufacturers, suppliers, and packaging distributors𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀◆ 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚North America holds a significant market share, supported by high aluminum recycling rates, strong demand for carbonated drinks, and rapid expansion of canned alcoholic beverages. The U.S. beverage industry is increasingly shifting to aluminum cans amid rising scrutiny on plastics.◆ 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞Europe remains a sustainability-driven market, with regulatory pressure to reduce single-use plastics fueling adoption of beverage cans. The region also benefits from well-established recycling infrastructure and strong craft beer culture.◆ 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by booming beverage consumption in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region is witnessing increased investment in can manufacturing plants and rapid urbanization-led beverage demand.◆ 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮Growth in Latin America is driven by rising disposable incomes and expanding beverage consumption, particularly in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. Local breweries are increasingly shifting to aluminum cans for product quality and branding flexibility.◆ 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚MEA markets show promising expansion supported by tourism recovery, growth in carbonated and functional beverages, and increasing beverage production capacity across GCC nations.📘𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝘀: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/global-beverage-cans-forecast-583 📥𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗯 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/583/global-beverage-cans-forecast 𝗔 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄The beverage cans market is set to enter a transformative decade marked by sustainability-led innovation, premiumization, and robust growth in RTD and functional beverage categories. As brands push for reduced environmental impact and improved supply chain efficiency, aluminum cans are poised to become the definitive packaging choice across global beverage portfolios.Future growth will be shaped by advances in recycling infrastructure, lightweight material technologies, and enhanced customization capabilities that align with premium consumer experiences. With consumption rising across emerging economies and rapid product innovation in beverage categories, the market is expected to see strong long-term momentum through 2032.𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:🔸𝗕𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/beverage-closures-market-11976 🔸𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/food-cans-market-13723 🔸𝗕𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/beverage-pumps-market-14601 🔸𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/united-states-beverage-grade-carbon-dioxide-market-10727 🔸𝗕𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/beverage-microbiological-testing-equipment-market-2828 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡Intel Market Research is a leading provider of strategic intelligence, offering actionable insights in robotics, automation, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Our research capabilities include:• Real-time competitive benchmarking• Global technology innovation monitoring• Country-specific regulatory and industry analysis• Over 500+ technology and manufacturing reports annuallyTrusted by Fortune 500 companies, our insights empower decision-makers to drive innovation with confidence.🌐 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com 📞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: +91 9169164321🔗 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐈𝐧: https://www.linkedin.com/company/intel-market-research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.