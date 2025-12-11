Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale of 436-Unit, 2 Self Storage Properties in Newnan, Georgia

Our Storage Depot Facility Superior Capital Advisors Logo

We're thrilled to have brokered the sale of this self storage facility. The prime location made it an attractive investment opportunity. We're confident the new owners will continue to see success.” — Michael Morrison

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in self storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Our Storage Depot, a two location self storage facility. The facility, situated along Highway 16 East in Newnan, Georgia.The two self storage properties, which span over 66,700 rentable square feet, and boast 436 units across 10.27 acres, listed by Superior Capital Advisors in early 2025. The properties boast a prime location in the rapidly growing city of Newnan, just 30 miles southwest of Atlanta. With a high demand for storage units in the area, the properties were highly sought after by investors."We are thrilled to have facilitated the sale of this self storage facility in Newnan," said Michael Morrison, Broker in Charge. "The property's prime location made it an attractive investment opportunity. We are confident that the new owners will continue to see success with this facility."Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.The buyer, Flex Storage—an established owner and operator of storage facilities throughout the Southeast—identified the portfolio as an attractive acquisition due to the strength of the local market, the facility’s size, and its alignment with their current portfolio.Superior Capital Advisors has a proven track record of successfully brokering commercial real estate transactions in the Southeast region. With a team of experienced brokers and a deep understanding of the market, the firm is able to provide clients with exceptional service and results.The sale of the 436-unit self storage facility in Newnan is just one example of Superior Capital Advisors' commitment to delivering top-notch results for their clients. The firm continues to expand its presence in the Southeast, and is actively seeking new self storage investment listings. For more information, please visit www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com ###About Superior Capital Advisors: Superior Capital Advisors is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, specializing in self-storage investment sales. With a national reach and an emphasis on exclusive representation, we deliver tailored strategies and comprehensive market insights to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our expertise spans the full spectrum of investment services, from property acquisition and disposition to detailed market analysis and strategic advisory. At Superior Capital Advisors, we are dedicated to maximizing value, fostering lasting partnerships, and guiding investors through every stage of the self-storage investment process with integrity and precision. For more information, please visit www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.