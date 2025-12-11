McKinsey Data Highlights Urgent Gaps for Women at Work; New Virtual Conference Steps In

Catalyzing Brilliance in Women

A national virtual conference launches to equip women with tools, visibility, and support as McKinsey reports declining advancement opportunities.

Women want—and deserve—opportunities that show their growth is a priority. This conference offers those opportunities in a high-impact, accessible format that organizations can act on immediately.” — Kris McGuigan

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- McKinsey & Company, in partnership with Lean In, has released the 11th annual Women in the Workplace report—and the findings send a clear warning to organizations nationwide.According to the report, women’s career advancement simply isn’t a priority for many companies. Only 54% of organizations say advancing women is a high priority. Even more concerning, 21% say it is a low or nonexistent priority—a figure that rises to 29% for women of color. The data reflects a widening gap between what companies say they value and the actions they are taking. Employees increasingly feel this disconnect.“McKinsey’s findings make one thing undeniable: intention is not enough,” says Kris McGuigan, career expert and founder of The Cobalt Women’s Conference . “If organizations want to retain high-performing women and close the aspiration gap, they must create environments that actively support development, visibility, and upward momentum.”In response to these alarming trends, Kris has launched The Cobalt Women’s Conference, a one-day, fully virtual professional development experience designed to provide women with the tools, access, and inspiration needed to advance their careers with confidence and clarity.The event gathers a world-class lineup of thought leaders, innovators, authors, and executives—including best-selling author Shola Richards, global compassion expert Dr. Andrea Hollingsworth, and performance strategist Henna Pryor . Together, they will deliver research-backed strategies on resilience, communication, leadership presence, psychological safety, and professional excellence.This national conference offers companies a direct and meaningful way to demonstrate their commitment to advancing women. By sending emerging and established female talent, organizations invest in leadership development that strengthens retention, engagement, and long-term pipeline readiness.“Women want—and deserve—opportunities that show their growth is a priority,” Kris adds. “This conference offers those opportunities in a high-impact, accessible format that organizations can act on immediately.”The Cobalt Women’s Conference is open to participants across industries and experience levels. Registration is now available.

