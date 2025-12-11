MARTAC Names Tony Smeraglinolo Chief Executive Officer

Tony Smeraglinolo

MARTAC Names Tony Smeraglinolo CEO as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) announced today that Tony Smeraglinolo has been appointed Chief Executive Officer as the company enters a significant next phase of growth marked by rising customer demand, expanding opportunities, and increasing global interest in MARTAC’s unmanned maritime systems.

Smeraglinolo brings more than three decades of experience leading large organizations through periods of rapid expansion, operational scaling, and customer-focused transformation. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Engility Corporation, where he led the company through a major strategic transformation that expanded its market position and delivered substantial growth in revenue and shareholder value.

Bruce Hanson, who founded MARTAC and has served as its CEO since inception, will transition into the role of Founder and Vice Chairman. In this capacity, he will continue to play an essential role in advancing customer relationships, strengthening strategic partnerships, and supporting MARTAC’s global growth.

"MARTAC’s technology, mission, and people are extraordinary, and the momentum the company has built is unmistakable,” said Smeraglinolo. “I’ve had the privilege of working closely with the team as a member of the Board and have seen firsthand the progress underway. I’m honored to step into this role and continue building on the incredible work already underway at MARTAC, the company defining the future of unmanned maritime operations. My focus now is on accelerating that progress: strengthening operations, scaling production, and ensuring we meet the growing demands of our customers around the world.”

Hanson said, “From the beginning, MARTAC has been driven by innovation, determination, and a belief that we could redefine what unmanned maritime technology can do. We are now operating on a much larger stage with customers who rely on us for complex and high-stakes missions. Tony’s leadership and experience come at exactly the right time to help us scale and capture the opportunities ahead. I look forward to continuing to support MARTAC’s growth in my new role.”

MARTAC’s mission, operations, and customer commitments continue uninterrupted as the company prepares for increased production and international expansion.

About MARTAC

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) delivers high-performance unmanned surface vessels (USVs) purpose-built for today’s contested maritime environment. Fielded with U.S. and allied forces, MARTAC’s autonomous, modular platforms provide unmatched speed, endurance, and mission adaptability. Based in Florida, MARTAC equips operators with proven, rapidly deployable capabilities that expand maritime dominance.

