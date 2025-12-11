Teneo Recognised as the Best Online School in South Africa Based on HelloPeter Reviews

Teneo Online School

Award-winning online school earns 4.49-star rating and 273 HelloPeter reviews as learners achieve remarkable academic improvements

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a country where elite private school fees now exceed an average of R420,000 per year and 73% of learners attend no-fee schools, Teneo Online School is breaking down barriers to quality education and transforming the lives of thousands of South African learners through accessible, high-quality online schooling.With an impressive 4.49-star rating and 273 reviews on HelloPeter, Teneo has established itself as South Africa's most trusted online school, earning a 9.5 TrustIndex rating, #1 ranking in the Schools category, and a Net Promoter Score of 70 ("Very Likely" to be recommended). The school's exceptional 12.55-hour average response time demonstrates its commitment to supporting families when they need it most.Trust Built on ResultsTeneo's HelloPeter credentials reflect more than just customer satisfaction. They represent thousands of families who have witnessed genuine academic transformation. The numbers tell a powerful story: Teneo School learners improve their average marks by 12% in their first year, and by an impressive 25% by year four. But behind these statistics are real families whose lives have been changed.Real Stories, Real TransformationAadilah Alli, a Teneo learner, shares her journey: "I joined Teneo last year at a time when I honestly felt lost. My marks weren't where I wanted them to be, and my confidence felt like it had completely faded. No matter how hard I pushed myself, it felt like I just couldn't catch up.""I felt more free and comfortable learning from home. I wasn't trapped and waking up to learn something new every day actually excited me. It helped me focus and understand my work better without distractions. I'm proud of how much I improved in my marks and I can honestly say I see a better future with Teneo."Parent Yethisha Sitharim, whose three children attend Teneo across Grade R, Grade 6, and Grade 8, reports that their time at the school has been "an absolute success." She notes that her children's "averages increased drastically" and "they became A+ learners," attributing this transformation to smaller classes, individual attention, and patient, encouraging teachers.Breaking the Private School BarrierTraditional private schooling in South Africa has become increasingly inaccessible. With mainstream private chains charging between R48,000 and R100,800 per year, and elite institutions exceeding R350,000 annually, quality education has become a luxury reserved for the few. Recent surveys show that 38% of parents are behind on school fees, with 25% making no payment at all (source: News24).Teneo is changing this equation by offering accredited, high-quality private education at a fraction of traditional costs, while delivering outcomes that rival, and often exceed, the nation's top schools.Academic Excellence That Speaks for ItselfSince 2019, over 3,500 Teneo learners have matriculated with the National Senior Certificate. The school's matric pass rates have consistently exceeded national SACAI averages by 3% (2021), 6% (2022), and 10% (2023). In 2023, Teneo's bachelor pass rate, the critical metric for university entrance, surpassed both SACAI and the Department of Basic Education's national rates.The school has produced three learners who ranked in the top five matrics in South Africa across SACAI and IEB in 2022 and 2023, including:- Danielle Vierbergen – 1st place nationally (SACAI 2022) with 97% and 7 distinctions- Skye Austin – SACAI top national matric 2021 with 92% and 7 distinctions- Clarissa Jannae Iyer – SACAI top-5 learner with 7 distinctionsInclusion and InnovationTeneo's impact extends beyond traditional learners. The school has become a haven for neurodivergent students and those who have struggled in conventional settings. Parent Thandeka Mabindisa describes her son's transformation: previously struggling to express himself, he is now "reading well, excelling in Mathematics, and thriving in Afrikaans," with tremendous growth in self-esteem.The school's Smart School System uses data-driven monitoring to identify disengagement early, while teachers receive specialised training to support learners with ADHD, autism, dyslexia, anxiety, and sensory impairments.Why Parents Trust TeneoThe school's exceptional HelloPeter performance metrics reveal why families continue to choose and recommend Teneo:- 9.5 TrustIndex Rating – Among the highest in South African education- #1 Ranked in Schools Category – Leading all competitors- 70 Net Promoter Score – "Very Likely" to be recommended by parents- 12.55-hour average response time – Rapid support when families need help- 4.49-star rating across 273 reviews – Consistent excellence over the past 12 monthsAccreditation and Global OpportunitiesTeneo is an approved online institution with both IEB and SACAI, whose exams are accredited by Umalusi, South Africa's quality council for general and further education. The school also offers the British International Curriculum (Pearson Edexcel), recognised by universities in over 160 countries, providing learners with both local and international pathways to success.Recognition and AwardsTeneo's commitment to excellence has earned external recognition, including:- #1 top-rated school on HelloPeter for exceptional support, innovation, and learner outcomes- "Best Online & Home Schooling Education Resource 2025 – South Africa" from the MEA Business Awards- Verified Business status on HelloPeter – Meeting the highest standards of transparency and customer serviceParent Alet Fraser, whose children are in Grade 7 and Grade 4, calls Teneo "the best online school ever," noting how computer-literate her children have become and stating that they will stay at Teneo until university.A New Model for South African EducationIn a nation where quality education has long been determined by geography and wealth, Teneo Online School is proving that excellence can be democratised. By combining rigorous academics, personalised support, cutting-edge technology, and genuine care for each learner, the school is not just improving marks—it's unlocking potential and creating opportunities that were previously out of reach.As Aadilah Alli concludes: "My experience with Teneo has definitely been a wonderful journey. It gave me more free time as well as making it easier to do my homework. I'd love to finish my journey with what I once feared but absolutely love now, and that's Teneo."About Teneo Online SchoolTeneo Online School is the leading online school in South Africa and the country’s #1-ranked education provider on HelloPeter. Offering IEB, SACAI and British International Curriculum pathways from Grade R to Grade 12, Teneo combines accredited curricula with personalised support and innovative technology to deliver high-quality learning to thousands of students nationwide. Teneo is recognised as the best online school in South Africa for academic excellence, accessibility and student success.For more information, visit www.teneoschool.co.za

