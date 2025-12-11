MyMediTour Expands Medical Tourism Network in Mexico & Colombia with 15 New Partnerships

MyMediTour expands its medical tourism network in Mexico & Colombia with fifteen new partners, giving patients wider access to affordable treatments.

Our new partnerships in Mexico and Colombia strengthen access to safe, high-quality, and affordable medical tourism options for patients worldwide.” — Vanessa Oliveira

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyMediTour , a fast-growing global medical tourism platform connecting international patients with accredited healthcare providers worldwide, has announced a major expansion in Mexico and Colombia with the addition of fifteen new medical partnerships established within the past two weeks. The rapid growth significantly strengthens the company’s position in a country widely recognized as one of the world’s top destinations for affordable, high-quality medical and dental care.A Strategic Expansion Amid Rising Cross-Border Healthcare DemandAs medical costs continue to surge in the United States and waiting times increase in Canada, more patients are crossing international borders in search of accessible, safe, and cost-effective care. Mexico and Colombia have become some of the primary destinations for these travelers—offering savings between 50% and 70% on many procedures while maintaining internationally accepted quality standards.MyMediTour’s new partnerships deepen the platform’s presence in several of Mexico’s and Colombia’s most reputable healthcare hubs, broadening treatment options and enhancing accessibility for the platform’s global patient base.Expanded Network Across Colombia’s and Mexico’s Leading Medical Tourism CitiesThe latest agreements bring MyMediTour’s partner presence to a wider range of cities, each chosen for its medical reputation, travel convenience, safety, and established tourism infrastructure:- Bogotá, CO – Colombia’s capital for high-complexity medicine, offering top specialists in cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, and advanced dental care. Known for cutting-edge hospitals and internationally trained physicians.- Cali, CO – A major medical center recognized for orthopedics, ophthalmology, oncology, and dental specialties, supported by strong research institutions and reliable surgical outcomes.- Cancún, MX – A leading destination for dental care, cosmetic surgery, bariatrics, and holistic recovery, enhanced by world-class resorts and easy international travel.- Cartagena, CO – A coastal hub for cosmetic surgery, bariatric treatments, and advanced diagnostics, with accredited hospitals and a safe, tourism-friendly environment.- Ciudad Juárez, MX – A border city offering affordable dental care, bariatric surgery, and cosmetic procedures, with convenient access from El Paso and short travel times for U.S. patients.- Guadalajara, MX – A center of medical excellence for fertility, orthopedics, oncology, neurosurgery, and complex surgical specialties supported by strong university-level medicine.- Los Algodones, MX (Molar City) – One of the world’s top destinations for affordable, high-quality dental treatments, known for its large concentration of experienced dental specialists.- Medellín, CO – A world-class medical destination for cardiovascular care, fertility treatments, plastic surgery, and advanced diagnostics, known for modern hospitals and highly trained doctors.- Mexico City, MX (CDMX) – Mexico’s premier location for complex procedures, top specialists, advanced hospital systems, and the most comprehensive range of medical services.- Playa del Carmen, MX – A growing spot for cosmetic surgery, wellness medicine, and rehabilitation, offering high-quality clinics in a tranquil, tourism-friendly setting.- Tijuana, MX – A major cross-border hub for bariatric surgery, orthopedics, dental care, and regenerative medicine, favored by U.S. patients for convenience and affordability.This geographic spread allows MyMediTour to match patients with cities best suited to their medical needs, travel preferences, and financial considerations.Comprehensive Range of Medical and Surgical SpecialtiesWith the addition of these fifteen new providers, MyMediTour now facilitates care across a significantly expanded range of specialties, making Colombia and Mexico some of the company’s most diverse healthcare destinations. Patients can now access:- Bariatric Surgery: Gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, revisional bariatric surgery- Dental Care: Implants, veneers, full-mouth reconstruction, cosmetic dentistry- Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery: Liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, facelift, rhinoplasty- Fertility Treatments: IVF, ICSI, egg freezing, donor programs- Orthopedics: Knee and hip replacements, spine surgery, sports medicine procedures- Ophthalmology: Cataract, LASIK, retinal surgeries-Cardiology & Vascular Procedures- Oncology & Advanced Medical Care- Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine- General Surgery & GI Procedures- Dermatology, Anti-Aging & Wellness MedicineThis diversification ensures MyMediTour can meet the needs of patients ranging from elective surgery seekers to those requiring specialized or complex medical care.A Strengthened Network Built on Quality and SafetyEach new partnership underwent MyMediTour’s credentialing and vetting process, which evaluates standards of care, facility accreditation, technology, specialist expertise, infection control protocols, and patient safety measures. MyMediTour also prioritizes clinics and hospitals with experience treating international patients, multilingual staff, and transparent pricing systems.Executive Perspective“Mexico and Colombia are cornerstones of our global expansion strategy,” said the MyMediTour President Vanessa Oliveira.“Securing fifteen partnerships in such a short period reflects both the strength of our relationships and the accelerating demand for high-quality, affordable treatments outside the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. Patients want trusted options, and both Mexico and Colombia continue to deliver a combination of value, safety, and world-class expertise.”The company notes that many of the new partners offer end-to-end support services, including pre-operative evaluations, digital consultations, airport pickups, accommodations guidance, and post-treatment follow-up, essential components for international patient care, and wherever those services are not included, MyMediTour will expand the network of providers to cover the gaps.Mexico’s Rising Role in Global Medical TravelAccording to industry analysts, Mexico receives more than a million medical tourists annually, with the greatest demand coming from dentistry, bariatrics, cosmetic surgery, fertility, orthopedics, and regenerative medicine. Its accessibility, cost advantages, and abundance of tourist-oriented cities make it particularly appealing to patients seeking a combined treatment-and-travel experience.MyMediTour’s expanded network positions the company to meet this growing demand while offering patients the structure, transparency, and support of a professional medical tourism coordinator.Colombia’s Expanding Presence in International Medical TourismColombia has become a leading medical travel destination, attracting large numbers of international patients with strengths in plastic surgery, cardiology, fertility, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and dental care at competitive prices.Cities like Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, and Cartagena are major treatment hubs, offering accredited hospitals, skilled specialists, strong safety standards, and easy international access.MyMediTour’s expanded partnerships in Colombia enhance its ability to meet growing demand, providing patients with clearer guidance, coordinated care, and a smooth treatment journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.