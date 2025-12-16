Influmetrix Announces Launch of Iola AI Predictive Marketing Assistant for Unified ROI Attribution

Iola Chat With The Womens View

New 'Iola' AI Assistant Stops Wasted Spend by Prescribing Exact Strategies and Influencers Guarantees to Generate Sales.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influmetrix, the unified marketing attribution platform, today announced the launch of Iola AI, a predictive marketing assistant designed to eliminate guesswork and ensure every marketing dollar generates a measurable return. The new feature moves marketers beyond historical reporting, providing data-backed forecasts on optimal posting times, high-ROI influencer selection, and content strategy.

“For too long, marketing analytics has been a rearview mirror, telling you what already happened,” says Melissa Jade Mitchell Ph.D. CTO of Influmetrix. “We built Iola to give marketers a GPS. Instead of spending $1,000 on an influencer only to discover they failed, Iola predicts which one will drive the highest revenue before you commit. We are turning marketing from a cost center into a predictable revenue engine.”

The Predictive Advantage: Iola AI

Traditional analytics reports that last week’s TikTok generated X views. Iola predicts that next week's TikTok post should be scheduled for a specific day and time to achieve a Y% increase in sales.

Iola is powered by the Influmetrix platform, which connects every touchpoint—from social media posts and blog content to in-person sales events, directly to the conversion data. This unified view provides the AI with the complete picture necessary for accurate sales forecasting.

Key Features of the Iola AI Platform:

Predictive ROI: Iola analyzes historical campaign data (social, content, event data) to forecast the revenue potential of future campaigns.

Optimized Scheduling: Provides the exact day and time to post content to maximize sales conversion, not just engagement.

Unified Tracking: The core platform tracks multiple marketing channels to provide precise marketing attribution.

Case Study Snapshot: In early testing, brands using Iola were able to confidently select smaller, highly engaged influencers over larger 'star' accounts, resulting in an average revenue increase of 45% per campaign by focusing on conversion efficiency rather than raw reach.

The Iola AI Assistant is now live and included in the Growth ($149/mo) and Scale ($349/mo) plans on the main Influmetrix platform.

How to Get Started

Interested marketers can learn more and Start Tracking Revenue with a 30-day free trial.

About Influmetrix:

Influmetrix is a multi-channel marketing attribution platform that provides clear, unified visibility into revenue generated by social media, influencer partnerships, content marketing, and offline sales activities.

