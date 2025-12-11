Sleighing the Season's Waste: Parcel SafePlace Reveals True Scale of Christmas Cardboard Waste

Unwrapped: Festive Cardboard Waste Data

Data finds festive parcels increase by 57% over Xmas period generating 10 tonnes of cardboard waste in a 500-unit BTR building - equivalent to 22 polar bears!

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Christmas peak approaches, Parcel SafePlace by ASK4 , a leading digital concierge for intelligent parcel management, has released new data showing the scale of cardboard waste generated in high-density residential buildings during the festive delivery surge.On average, a single resident discards 7kg of cardboard each month, rising by 57% to 11kg in November and December - roughly the weight of two large Christmas turkeys. Over a full year, this totals 92kg of cardboard deliveries per resident, about the same weight as a female reindeer.During the Christmas period, as residents turn to online shopping for gifts, food, and festive essentials, parcel volumes in a typical Build to Rent (BTR) 500-unit building surge to around 4500 deliveries a month, generating just over 10 tonnes of cardboard waste in eight weeks, the equivalent of 22 North Pole polar bears. Across the full year, the same development produces 46 tonnes of cardboard waste, which is the same weight as 23 Trafalgar Square 48ft Christmas trees.The seasonal spike intensifies pressure on waste rooms, staff capacity, and recycling processes, highlighting the growing challenge for BTR operators focused on sustainability, resident experience, and efficient amenity management.With more than 99,000 units supported and over 2.6 million parcels processed in the last 12 months, Parcel SafePlace understands the operational reality facing building management teams during peak delivery periods. As parcel volumes continue to rise, so too does the importance of responsible, efficient cardboard recycling, critical for sustainability, resident satisfaction, and operational resilience.Effective cardboard recycling supports environmental targets, reduces contamination in mixed waste streams, minimises operational spend, and contributes to greener, more responsible buildings. Beyond compliance, it reinforces a commitment to environmental stewardship, something increasingly valued by residents when choosing where to live.Dustin Fjeld, Founder & CEO of Parcel SafePlace, commented: “Christmas is an exciting time for residents, but we know it also brings a huge increase in packaging waste. The goal isn’t to discourage parcel deliveries, they’re an essential part of modern living. Instead, it’s about helping operators manage the impact responsibly. By working closely with our BTR partners, we can forecast volumes, reduce operational pressure on staff, and support better recycling practices throughout the festive period. Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and we’re committed to being part of the solution.”Laura-Jayne Canneman, Director of Operations at Outpost Management added: “The festive period always brings a sharp rise in deliveries, and with that comes a significant increase in cardboard and packaging waste. For operators, the challenge is maintaining a smooth resident experience while managing the pressure this puts on space, staffing, and recycling systems. Working with Parcel SafePlace helps us better anticipate parcel volumes and stay organised operationally, giving our teams more capacity to focus on improving recycling processes and managing our environmental impact more effectively.”As residents continue to embrace online shopping, and as gifting season pushes volumes even higher, Parcel SafePlace is encouraging building operators to take proactive steps: reviewing storage capacity, improving recycling facilities, and embracing data-led parcel management systems that make handling seasonal peaks more sustainable.

