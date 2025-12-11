Airwheel Se3 Mini T by Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co.,Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design

Airwheel Se3 Mini T

Innovative Electric Smart Suitcase Combining Storage and Mobility Recognized for Excellence in Fashion and Travel Accessories Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of accessory design, has announced Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co.,Ltd. as a Silver Winner in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category for their innovative work, the Airwheel Se3 Mini T . This recognition highlights the significance of the Airwheel Se3 Mini T within the accessory industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of exceptional design.The Airwheel Se3 Mini T electric smart suitcase addresses the challenges faced by modern travelers, particularly the physical strain experienced during the final stages of their journey. By integrating a portable power supply and an intuitive stretching handle, this suitcase seamlessly combines storage and mobility functions, reducing reliance on additional modes of transportation and enhancing overall travel convenience for users of various age groups.What sets the Airwheel Se3 Mini T apart is its innovative blend of traditional suitcase features with an electric riding function. Constructed from high-strength 6 series aluminum alloy and featuring a patented frame with a load capacity of 110kg, this suitcase ensures safety, reliability, and adaptability to challenging road conditions. The integrated molding process used for the pedals enhances stability and comfort while riding, while the linear LED breathing light conveys a futuristic and technological aesthetic.The Silver A' Design Award for the Airwheel Se3 Mini T serves as a motivation for Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co.,Ltd. to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition not only validates the design's merits but also highlights its potential to inspire further advancements in the field of electric smart luggage, fostering a new era of travel convenience and efficiency.Interested parties may learn more at:About Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co.,Ltd.Airwheel is a 20+ year-old global brand technology company with R&D, design, warehousing, and production bases in Los Angeles, Brussels, Hong Kong, Changzhou, and other locations. With over 160 country/region logos registered, 500+ patents, and 10,000,000,000+ times of product media exposure, Airwheel has established itself as a prominent player in the field of robot research and development. The Airwheel smart luggage combines environmental protection, AI, robotics, and travel to meet market demands and revolutionize the travel experience.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, accessory industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement, showcasing the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding creativity and innovation in the fashion and travel accessories industry. Open to designers, agencies, companies, and brands from all countries, the award provides a platform to showcase exceptional design capabilities and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria, a world-class jury panel of experts selects the winners. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, ultimately aiming to create a better world by inspiring and celebrating pioneering innovations.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://accessorydesignaward.com

