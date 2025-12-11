Refined Serenity by Jeremy Tung Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Refined Serenity

Jeremy Tung's Exceptional Reception Center Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMOC, CO, ITALY, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Refined Serenity by Jeremy Tung as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed award celebrates the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in Tung's reception center project, positioning it among the best in the industry.Refined Serenity's recognition holds significance not only for Jeremy Tung but also for the broader interior design community and potential clients. The design aligns with current trends emphasizing functionality, comfort, and aesthetic appeal in reception spaces. By showcasing innovative solutions and attention to detail, Refined Serenity sets a high standard for reception center design, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike.What sets Refined Serenity apart is its masterful balance of stability and flexibility. The exterior features a structured black and white facade complemented by a softened, landscaped courtyard. Inside, carefully selected materials like wood, fabric, stone, and metal create a comfortable yet refined atmosphere. The space is intelligently zoned for function, with a welcoming coffee bar, a discreet negotiation area, and an exhibition space to showcase multiple real estate projects.The Silver A' Design Award for Refined Serenity serves as a motivator for Jeremy Tung and his team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative design solutions. This recognition validates their approach and may inspire future projects that similarly elevate the reception center experience. By setting a high bar, Refined Serenity contributes to advancing interior design standards and practices.Interested parties may learn more about Refined Serenity and explore its unique features at:About Jeremy TungJeremy Tung is a talented designer from Taiwan (China) and a key member of The One Design Group. With a sincere and attentive approach, Tung contributes to the team's comprehensive design services, including space planning, layout design, functionality integration, material selection, and project supervision. His work on Refined Serenity exemplifies his skill in creating spaces that are both stylish and atmosphere-rich.About The One Design GroupThe One Design Group, restructured in 2022, brings together experienced principal designers with over a decade of practice and young, energetic new talents. The team offers professional planning services with a sincere and attentive approach. Their comprehensive offerings include space planning, layout design, functionality integration, material selection, budget allocation, dedicated supervision, and consulting services, providing an immersive design experience tailored to each client's exclusive space.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology incorporation, space optimization, project management, and safety considerations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating pioneering achievements, the award aims to inspire and advance the interior design industry, ultimately contributing to a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

