MyShop Technologies Closes Republic Crowdfunding Round Early Due to Strong Market Demand for MaYa AI Voice Ordering

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyShop Technologies, the AI-powered restaurant ordering platform, today announced it will close its Series A crowdfunding campaign on Republic.com on December 19, 2025, ahead of the original planned timeline. The decision follows exceptionally strong early traction for MaYa , the company's AI voice ordering system, which has exceeded revenue projections by 300% in initial U.S. deployments.MaYa, which answers restaurant phone calls and processes orders in six languages simultaneously, entered pre-sale across multiple U.S. states in recent weeks. The first commercial contracts have been signed, with early customer data revealing revenue potential far above initial estimates.U.S. Market Performance Exceeds ProjectionsBased on signed contracts, the average annual revenue per U.S. MaYa customer is running 13-15 times higher than comparable customers in Israel, where MyShop already serves over 1,000 restaurant locations. This performance is approximately three times higher than the company's internal financial models projected."We're seeing restaurant owners respond immediately to what MaYa solves: missed calls during rush hours, language barriers with customers, and the labor costs of manual order-taking," said Itsik Zizov, Co-Founder and CEO of MyShop Technologies. "The revenue numbers from our first U.S. contracts showed us we need to move faster. Closing this round early allows us to deploy capital directly into sales execution rather than fundraising activities."The company is currently reviewing its 2026 financial forecasts and expects to release updated Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) projections following internal analysis.Strategic Focus on Growth"We're closing this round early because the market is telling us MaYa is ready for scale-up," said Roey Gesser, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Our team needs to concentrate on customer acquisition, implementation, and proving the unit economics in the U.S. market. Every week spent fundraising is a week we're not signing new restaurant partners."MyShop will use the capital raised to:Accelerate MaYa sales and marketing across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New JerseyScale customer success and implementation teams to support growing contract volumeExpand technical infrastructure to handle increased AI call processing demandThe company projects reaching 240 U.S. restaurant customers by December 2025, with combined U.S. and Israel operations generating $10 million in ARR by the end of 2026.About MyShop TechnologiesMyShop Technologies provides AI-powered ordering and management solutions for restaurants and food service businesses. The company's platform includes branded mobile apps, web ordering, self-service kiosks, and MaYa AI voice ordering that handles unlimited simultaneous calls in six languages (English, Spanish, Hebrew, Russian, Arabic, and French). MyShop serves over 1,000 locations in Israel and is expanding rapidly across the U.S. market. The company's U.S. headquarters is located in North Miami Beach, Florida.For more information, visit www.myshoptechnologies.com or view the investment opportunity at Republic.com (closing December 19, 2025).

