SignalHire Data Reveals Rapid Job Growth Across Technology and Healthcare Fields

The key trends showing the growth percentage for certain professions in the US for the 2026:

SignalHire Identifies the Top Trending U.S. Careers — And the Numbers Back It Up

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent analysis published by recruitment intelligence provider SignalHire , the U.S. labour market is experiencing a clear surge in demand across tech, healthcare, engineering and analytical roles. Their article “The Top 20 In-Demand Jobs in the USA Right Now: Salaries, Growth, & How to Get Hired” (published 10 November 2025) draws from both internal data and publicly-available sources—including the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) labour-projections—to identify where job seekers and employers are most active.Key findingsSignalHire highlights the following roles as especially “hot” thanks to a combination of high growth rates, above-average pay and a talent-shortage dynamic:Software Developer: median wage approx. US $132,270; projected growth ~25 % from 2022-2032.Data Scientist: median wage cited ~$139,030; projected growth ~35 % to 2032. Bureau of Labor StatisticsRegistered Nurse: median wage ~$86,070; projected growth ~6 % and very large number of openings owing to retirements and healthcare demand.Cybersecurity Analyst (Information Security Analyst): median ~$120,360; projected growth ~32 % to 2032.Nurse Practitioner: median ~$128,490; projected growth ~45 % by 2032.Financial Manager: median ~$139,790; projected growth ~16 %.Web Developer, Operations Research Analyst, Physical Therapist, and other roles also make the list. SignalhireWhy these jobs are trendingSignalHire outlines several macro-drivers behind this demand:Technological advancement – AI, cloud, data analytics and automation are fuelling demand for developers, data scientists and cybersecurity professionals.Demographic shifts & healthcare pressure – An aging population and evolving care settings are increasing demand for nurses, nurse practitioners, physical therapists and other health-care roles.Skills gap & transformation pressure – Many employers report shortages of qualified workers in analytics, cybersecurity and engineering. That supply-constraint is enabling higher salaries and faster growth.How SignalHire’s findings align with public dataOn several key roles, the alignment is strong:For Data Scientists: BLS projects ~34 % growth from 2024-34. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. SignalHire’s ~35 % projection matches closely.For Software Developers (Computer & Information Technology occupations): BLS projects ~15 % growth 2024-34. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. SignalHire reports ~25 % for 2022-32. The discrepancy suggests either a different base year (2022) or inclusion of adjacent roles.For broader tech & IT occupations: BLS notes “computer & information technology occupations” will grow much faster than average.Thus, while exact numerical projections differ slightly, the broad trend highlighted by SignalHire — strong growth in technology, healthcare, analytics roles — is supported by independent public data.Implications for job-seekers and employersFor candidates: These roles represent areas where demand is strong, pay is above median and opportunities for entry or advancement are growing. SignalHire emphasizes the importance of relevant certifications, education and upskilling in these fields.For employers and recruiters: SignalHire’s data suggests intense competition for talent in key roles. Building pipelines, offering competitive compensation, and focusing on skills development will be critical.For policy-makers & educators: The skills gap highlighted by both SignalHire and public sources underscores the need for training programmes, credentialing pathways and collaborations between education and industry.About SignalHireSignalHire is a recruitment-intelligence and talent-sourcing platform that aggregates data from more than 850 million professional profiles to support hiring, sourcing and talent pipeline strategies. The research behind this “Top 20” list draws both from publicly-available labour-market data (such as BLS projections) and SignalHire’s own internal sourcing analytics.ContactFor media enquiries or further information, please contact SignalHire:+12094373846pr@signalhire.comNote to editors: The data summarised here is drawn directly from SignalHire’s blog post of 10 November 2025 (“The Top 20 In-Demand Jobs in the USA Right Now”) and supplemented with publicly-available data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The findings reflect trends as of late 2025 and future projections to 2032/2034.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.