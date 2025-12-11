Whale 0 by Zhangjiagang Coolist Life Technology Co., Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Whale 0

Innovative Whale-Shaped Pillow Designed for Comfort and Sustainability Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Furniture Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of furniture design, has announced Zhangjiagang Coolist Life Technology Co., Ltd. as a Silver winner for their innovative work, "Whale 0," in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the company's exceptional design, which combines functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal.The Whale 0 pillow's unique design aligns with current trends in the furniture industry, focusing on ergonomic comfort, eco-friendly materials, and emotional connection with users. By addressing these key aspects, the pillow offers practical benefits for both consumers and the industry, setting a new standard for innovative and sustainable furniture design.Drawing inspiration from the gentle giants of the ocean, the Whale 0 pillow features a distinctive bionic whale shape that provides optimal support for various sleeping positions. The design team utilized advanced materials science, bionics, and ergonomics to create a pillow that not only ensures a comfortable and healthy sleeping experience but also evokes a sense of peace and tranquility.Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category serves as a testament to Zhangjiagang Coolist Life Technology Co., Ltd.'s commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire the company to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable and user-centric furniture design, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhangjiagang Coolist Life Technology Co., Ltd.CoolisT Group is a world-leading, innovation-oriented enterprise specializing in bio-based polyurethanes solutions and applications. The company's products have been certified by numerous international organizations, including the United States Department of Agriculture USDA, the European Union OK Bio Based, Japan BiomassPla, Germany DIN, and the United States UL bio-based certification. As one of the few enterprises with core technology in bio-based materials, CoolisT covers the entire spectrum from upstream materials research, development, and production to system formulation output and ODM/OEM of finished products.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase exceptional expertise, creativity, and a profound understanding of design principles, as evaluated by a distinguished jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in furniture design. The award welcomes entries from a wide range of participants, including talented furniture designers, innovative design agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands within the furniture and interior design industries. By taking part in this competition, entrants have the chance to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional furniture design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://furnituredesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.