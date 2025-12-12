Potassium Monopersulfate Market to Reach USD 427.44 Million by 2032, Growing at 6.0% CAGR

Potassium Monopersulfate Market

Global MPS market to grow from USD 284.27M in 2025 to USD 427.44M by 2032 at 6.0% CAGR, driven by rising demand for eco-friendly water treatment solutions.

The projected increase from USD 284.27 million to USD 427.44 million by 2032 highlights the accelerating adoption of MPS worldwide at a 6.0% CAGR.” — 24ChemicalResearch

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Potassium Monopersulfate (MPS) Market , valued at USD 284.27 million in 2025, is projected to grow steadily to USD 427.44 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period. The market’s expansion is largely driven by rising demand from the water treatment, industrial sanitation, and specialty chemical sectors, coupled with increasing global emphasis on environmentally responsible disinfection practices.Potassium monopersulfate, a powerful non-chlorine oxidizer, has gained prominence across multiple industries due to its strong oxidative properties, broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity, and ability to degrade organic compounds without producing harmful chlorinated byproducts. 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵Water treatment remains the largest and fastest-growing application segment for potassium monopersulfate. Demand is accelerating as municipal bodies, industrial plants, and commercial sectors focus on advanced water purification methods that comply with stricter global regulations. MPS is widely used in swimming pools, spas, cooling towers, wastewater treatment systems, and industrial cleaning due to its ability to break down biofilms, bacteria, algae , and organic pollutants with high efficiency.Furthermore, the compound’s eco-friendly profile, particularly its non-chlorinated nature, is a major growth catalyst. As environmental agencies increasingly discourage the use of chlorine-based disinfectants, industries and municipal facilities are shifting toward MPS as a safer, cleaner, and more efficient alternative.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Despite its advantages, potassium monopersulfate’s strong oxidizing nature poses logistical challenges. It requires controlled environments, specialized packaging, and careful handling to prevent premature degradation and ensure product safety. These constraints can discourage adoption among small- and medium-scale end users who lack proper storage infrastructure.Additionally, the relatively higher cost of MPS compared to conventional chlorine-based chemicals can affect its penetration in cost-sensitive markets, particularly in developing regions.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧◘ 𝗕𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺 / 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗿, 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘀, 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘅 / 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗠𝗣𝗦, 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵-𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗠𝗣𝗦, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹-𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗣𝗠𝗣𝗦Powder remains the dominant and most versatile form of potassium monopersulfate, favored for its rapid dissolution and easy integration into water treatment and sanitation processes. Granules and Tablets are gaining traction in convenience-focused segments such as residential pools and spas. High-Purity PMPS continues to serve as a premium category for sensitive applications in electronics and healthcare, while Premix/Blended formulations are expanding due to increasing demand for user-specific, application-ready products.◘ 𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀, 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝘀 & 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝗧𝘂𝗯𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱 & 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗢𝘅𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝘆𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗩𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 & 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝘆𝗴𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗲, 𝗔𝗴𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 & 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲, 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 & 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗢𝗱𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹, 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 / 𝗣𝗖𝗕 𝗘𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴Water Treatment, including Swimming Pools and Spas, remains the largest application segment, driven by the growing shift toward non-chlorine oxidation. Household & Institutional Cleaning and Healthcare & Disinfection represent stable, high-volume categories supported by PMPS’s broad-spectrum antimicrobial efficiency. Electronics/PCB Etching stands out as a high-value, technologically intensive niche. Agriculture, Odor Control, and Veterinary Hygiene applications continue to show consistent adoption due to PMPS’s strong biofilm and pathogen control capabilities.◘ 𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 & 𝗪𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀, 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 & 𝗕𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗔𝗴𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 & 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗰𝗸, 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 & 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀 & 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀Water & Wastewater Treatment and Household Cleaning Products account for the largest end-user share, reflecting the extensive use of PMPS in purification and sanitation workflows. Regulated sectors such as Healthcare & Hospitals and Food & Beverage Processing maintain strong demand driven by stringent hygiene requirements. Electronics and Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals represent smaller but vital segments where PMPS is used as a specialized process chemical in precision-driven environments.◘ 𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 & 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀, 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 / 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀Distributors and Chemical Suppliers dominate the commercial landscape, supplying bulk quantities to industrial and municipal users. Direct Sales play a key role in long-term, high-volume contracts with major facilities. Online Chemical Marketplaces are emerging as efficient channels for small and mid-scale commercial buyers, while Retail and Specialty Stores support niche and consumer-level demand.◘ 𝗕𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲, 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 / 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲Industrial Grade remains the most widely consumed segment, supporting general water treatment and sanitation applications. Food/Disinfection Grade commands a premium due to its use in regulated environments such as food processing, healthcare, and personal sanitation. Technical Grade is preferred for industrial processes where ultra-high purity is not essential. MPS provides an environmentally safer alternative, offering powerful oxidation without generating chloramines, odors, or toxic residues. Many industries are reevaluating their chemical treatment practices as awareness grows about waterborne pathogens, biofilm risks, and strict hygiene regulations. This shift is a major factor behind the market’s 6.0% CAGR, as more operators seek high-efficiency treatment methods aligned with global sustainability goals.𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬𝟭. 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝗰𝗼-𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝘆 𝗢𝘅𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:With global sustainability agendas gaining momentum, industries are opting for low-toxicity, chlorine-free disinfection chemicals. MPS fits perfectly within these eco-conscious frameworks, boosting adoption.𝟮. 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:Industries such as food processing, electronics, paper production, and textiles increasingly use MPS for surface sanitation due to its non-corrosive, residue-free performance.𝟯. 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗴𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 & 𝗔𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲:Farm operators are adopting MPS for odor control, pathogen reduction, and water quality maintenance, especially in aquaculture systems where water purity is critical.𝟰. 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗩𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:MPS-based disinfectants are widely used in animal clinics, kennels, and livestock farming to prevent microbial contamination.𝟱. 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Manufacturers are developing enhanced formulations with improved stability, longer shelf life, and greater efficiency, expanding new use cases for MPS.Industries ranging from electronics manufacturing to food processing require sanitizers that can deliver strong oxidative power without corroding surfaces or leaving residues. MPS fits these technical needs, enabling manufacturers to meet strict hygiene standards while also protecting sensitive equipment. The growing sophistication of industrial operations, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, will continue to support the expansion of this market segment.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐏𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?As manufacturers enhance formulation stability, improve storage compatibility, and develop advanced rapid-dissolve grades, a key question emerges: Will innovation push the MPS market into new industrial categories? With rising interest from electronics manufacturing, pulp and paper processing, and HVAC cooling towers, technological improvements are widening the scope of MPS applications. This trend is expected to play a crucial role in the market's expansion toward USD 427.44 million by 2032, positioning MPS as a future-ready disinfectant for next-generation water treatment systems.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬◘ 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮The North American MPS market is driven by strict environmental regulations and strong adoption of chlorine-free disinfectants. With the U.S. commanding over 70% of regional demand, the use of MPS in municipal water treatment, spa pools, and industrial wastewater systems is rising rapidly.◘ 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲Under the EU REACH framework, European industries prioritize sustainable chemicals. Germany, France, and the UK lead regional MPS consumption due to advanced water treatment systems and strict quality standards.◘ 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰The fastest-growing region, driven by industrial expansion, urbanization, and escalating need for water disinfection. China and India account for over 60% of APAC demand.◘ 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮Early-stage market growth led by Brazil. Rising investments in water infrastructure and industrial processing are boosting MPS usage.◘ 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮Steady adoption driven by water scarcity concerns, industrial expansion, and municipal water treatment projects, especially in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗽 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘂𝗹𝗳𝗮𝘁𝗲 (𝗠𝗣𝗦) 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?The demand for potassium monopersulfate is accelerating globally as industries shift toward safer, chlorine-free oxidation solutions. Water treatment plants, industrial facilities, and recreational water systems are increasingly adopting MPS for its superior disinfection performance and minimal harmful byproducts. With the market projected to grow from USD 284.27 million in 2025 to USD 427.44 million by 2032, customers and policymakers alike are asking how MPS is reshaping global water management strategies and why it is becoming the preferred oxidizer in both municipal and commercial applications. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:➜ 𝗖𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/271907/global-chlorinecontaining-disinfectant-market ➜ 𝗜𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱-𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/250779/global-inorganic-compoundimpregnated-carbon-forecast-market-2024-2031-594 ➜ 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗕𝗶𝘀𝘂𝗹𝗳𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/228322/global-potassium-bisulfate-forecast-market ➜ 𝗦𝗼𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗕𝗶𝘀𝘂𝗹𝗳𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/290556/global-sodium-bisulfate-forecast-market-2025-2031-810

